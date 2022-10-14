T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in Pakistan squad

Pakistan have added senior batter Fakhar Zaman to their main squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. The left-hander has taken the position of leg spinner Usman Qadir in the Men in Green's lineup for the showpiece event.

Fakhar Zaman was initially named as one of the traveling reserves. The Pakistani team management, in an attempt to further strengthen their batting, have promoted him to the 15-member squad.

After injuring his knee during the Asia Cup 2022, the swashbuckler's chances of competing in the T20 World Cup 2022 appeared bleak. However, much to the delight of his fans, he recovered in time for the all-important competition.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Qadir has now been moved to the list of standby players after failing to heal from a fractured thumb.

ICC @ICC JUST IN: Experienced batter returns as Pakistan make a late change to their



Details



bit.ly/3fXo9I8 JUST IN: Experienced batter returns as Pakistan make a late change to their #T20WorldCup squad.Details 🚨 JUST IN: Experienced batter returns as Pakistan make a late change to their #T20WorldCup squad.Details 👇 bit.ly/3fXo9I8

Notably, Fakhar Zaman struggled for form in the Asia Cup 2022, with many deeming his performances as underwhelming. He mustered 96 runs from six matches at the continental event at an average of 16.00.

Pakistan to take on India in their first match of T20 World Cup 2022

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will take on arch-rivals India in their opening contest of the T20 World Cup 2022. The much-awaited match is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Pakistan are scheduled to take on England and Afghanistan in their warmup fixtures on October 17 and 19, respectively. The side will be high on confidence after winning a tri-series featuring New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Babar Azam and Co. showcased stunning form at the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, winning all of their league-stage matches. However, they suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss to Australia in the semi-finals, failing to book a final berth.

Here's the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022:

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Poll : 0 votes