T20 World Cup 2022: Fan proposes to his girlfriend in the stadium during India's match against the Netherlands in Sydney

An Indian cricket fan proposed to his girlfriend during the second innings of the Men in Blue's clash against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (October 27).

In the seventh over of the chase, the Netherlands were struggling as they lost two wickets for just 28, chasing 180. At this juncture, the fan popped the question by offering a ring after getting on one knee. His partner gleefully accepted the proposal, which led to loud cheers from the audience surrounding them.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave all the other fans around the world a glimpse of the moment by sharing a small clip on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

"I have enjoyed batting here and enjoyed that partnership" - Team India's Suryakumar Yadav on his partnership with Virat Kohli

Flamboyant Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav stated that he enjoyed building a match-defining partnership with Virat Kohli, which helped India reach 179/2. The duo stitched together a magnificent 95-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket and provided a quick finish in the death overs.

Suryakumar Yadav hit a 25-ball half-century while his senior batting partner ended up with 62* off 44 balls. Speaking at the mid-innings break, Suryakumar Yadav reviewed the innings and said:

"I have enjoyed batting here and enjoyed that partnership. When I went inside, Virat bhai just said keep batting the way you have been batting, so I just expressed myself. It was good to see everyone come here and support us, my wife is also around so that’s a great support as well."

Suryakumar added:

"The wicket is a bit two-paced but it is a good score to defend. He (Virat Kohli) has been batting amazingly, he has just stuck to his routines and processes. I’m really enjoying batting with him."

