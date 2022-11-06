T20 World Cup 2022: "For me, he is the Player of the Tournament already" - Gautam Gambhir on Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels that Suryakumar Yadav's fireworks with the bat have already made him the player of the tournament in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The cricketer-turned-politician observed that India have never had an unorthodox player like him before.

Yadav, who made his T20I debut in March 2021, came into the competition with a massive reputation and was the most in-form Indian batter. The right-handed batter has lived up to expectations and enhanced his reputation with a 25-ball 61 against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir reasoned that the 32-year-old is his player of the tournament, given his impact and regardless of whether India lifts the trophy.

"We have spoken a lot about him. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are very orthodox. Suryakumar is different. India haven’t had these kinds of players, especially batting at No.4. He has scored above 200 runs with three half-centuries. For me, he is the Player of the Tournament already for the kind of impact he has had even if India do not go on to win the World Cup."

It's worth noting that the number one T20I batter became the first Indian player and second after Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to muster above 1000 runs in the format in a calendar year. The Mumbai-born batter's current tally in the T20 World Cup stands at 225 runs in five games at 75 with a mind-boggling strike rate of 193.96.

Suryakumar Yadav's knock helps India top group two:

India beat Zimbabwe by 75 runs. (Image Credits: Getty)

Coming to bat at number four against Zimbabwe on Sunday, the right-handed batter took no time to settle. The Men in Blue were slightly in a spot of bother after Rishabh Pant departed cheaply in the 14th over. However, Yadav had other plans.

He took apart Zimbabwe's bowling attack, bringing his fifty off 23 deliveries and adding 65 off 36 balls with Hardik Pandya. India hammered 79 off the final five overs, of which Yadav carted 56 off 19 deliveries. His unorthodox shots and manipulation of the field left Zimbabwe's bowlers clueless.

In reply, the inaugural T20 World Cup champions bowled the opposition out for 115. India will now face England in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday.

