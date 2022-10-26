T20 World Cup 2022: "Hardik wants to play all the games" - Paras Mhambrey rules out resting players against Netherlands

Underlining the balance and experience Hardik Pandya brings to the table, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey scotched the possibility of resting him in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue play the Netherlands in their second game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

The focus has been on Hardik, not just for his superlative performance against Pakistan but the ensuing cramps he picked up. Mhambrey, however, stated that the star all-rounder wants to play all the matches and there is no talk of resting anyone against the minnows. Recalling India’s historic win in Melbourne, the 50-year-old highlighted Hardik Pandya’s role in Virat Kohli delivering a grandstand finish.

“Hardik wants to play all the games. And we are not looking at who to rest, there is no such thought about any player. Hardik is a very important player for us. He adds a lot of balance – he is both bowling and batting. Other than that, his attitude on the field is of note.

"Like you saw in the last match, he played a crucial innings. Yes Virat finished it off, but to recognise the fact that the pressure will shift to the opposition if the game goes deep, you need experience. So, much of Virat’s performance’s credit should be given to Hardik as well,” Paras Mhambrey told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

Hardik Pandya uprooted Pakistan’s middle order while returning figures of 3 for 30, before stroking a measured 37-ball 40 in a match-winning 113-run alliance with Virat (82* off 53).

Asked if Hardik’s bowling prowess emboldens the team to go without a sixth option, Paras Mhambrey argued that the combination would solely depend on the conditions and opposition.

“That will totally depend on the conditions that we play. It’s good that Hardik does give you that four-over option, and that’s what we wanted. He brings a lot of balance to the team. And he’s also been very effective for us. He’s picked up wickets and that’s very important for us. But having said that, getting a batter in or playing a different combination will purely depend on the team that we are playing and also on the conditions,” he explained.

But if in case Hardik warrants an extended recovery, the team management can replace him with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant at No. 5.

"He can contribute with the bat" - Paras Mhambrey justifies Ashwin selection

Ravichandran Ashwin conceded 23 runs without picking up a wicket in his 3 overs

Some eyebrows were indeed raised when Ravichandran Ashwin got the green light over leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, against Pakistan. Paras Mhambrey hinted that the veteran off spinner will be persisted with, given he adds depth to India’s batting.

“Firstly, we are going to look at match-ups. We look at the batting combination of the teams we are playing. You do your own homework – which players are struggling, which type of bowlers their batters are struggling against. So that is one aspect. The other thing which works in favour of Ashwin is that he can contribute with the bat. So we will look at both these things.

"When you choose Ashwin, you look at what he brings to the team in terms of the balance and composition. But every venue poses a different challenge, every wicket will be different, and we might have to alter our combination looking at that particular wicket. If need be, we can even play four or even five seamers. And we are quite fluid on that front,” the former India pacer elaborated.

Highlighting that India will be playing second in three of their remaining four matches, Mhambrey added that Chahal will have a look-in for the drier and weary tracks.

“We are obviously looking at the balance of the team we are playing against. You also got to look at your match-ups. There’s no particular condition that you are going to look at, you don’t expect to have turning tracks over here. Maybe you will have some tracks that will help a little bit of spin – we will look into it. We are playing second in some of the games. So as we go into the tournament, there will be a lot of wear and tear on those wickets. When we feel having an additional spinner will help, we will go for it,” he stated.

With the SCG traditionally aiding spin, India can mull fielding Chahal in place of left-arm orthodox Axar Patel, who had a nightmarish outing in the opener.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Should India field the same playing XI against the Dutch? Yes No 3 votes