T20 World Cup 2022: "has the ability to bat through any situation"- Ashish Nehra believes Suryakumar Yadav is 'crucial' for India

Former Indian left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra believes that Suryakumar Yadav is one of India's most versatile batter.

The right-hander has been in incredible form of late and played an absolute blinder (68* off 26) against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31) in the Asia Cup.

Yadav walked out to bat when Team India needed a real impetus and one might have argued that Rishabh Pant could have been sent ahead of him. However, the Mumbai-born batter showed that he also has the game of an ideal finisher, smashing four sixes in the final over.

He helped Men in Blue reach a total of 192, which proved to be too much for Hong Kong.

Speaking on the show ICC Review, here's what Nehra had to say about 'SKY':

"No matter whichever position you play Suryakumar Yadav, he will remain crucial for India. He has done well wherever he has batted and has the ability to bat through any situation, having shown the same for Mumbai Indians as well as for India."

He added:

"He may not be blessed with the power-hitting ability of Pant on Hardik Pandya. But he still plays with the field and hits it all around the park."

Suryakumar Yadav in the XI will give flexibility: Ashish Nehra

Nehra also claimed that due to Yadav's versatility, India can also play Rishabh Pant and nail the entry points of these two explosive batters depending on the situation.

Only Indian player to score more than 500 runs in this year. Suryakumar Yadav in T20I in 2022:Innings - 14Runs - 514Average - 42.83Strike Rate - 190.37Hundreds - 1Fifties - 3Only Indian player to score more than 500 runs in this year.

On this, the former pacer stated:

"Suryakumar has performed incredibly well and he will definitely be in the XI, let alone in the 15. This gives you flexibility because if you play Rishabh Pant, then you can adjust him and Yadav in the No.4 or No.5 position according to the situation. I feel that your 15 for the T20 World Cup is a roundabout set and need not be tinkered with."

