T20 World Cup 2022: "He now holds the key for Pakistan progressing in the tournament" - Ricky Ponting labels Shaheen Afridi as the X-factor ahead of the semi-finals

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels that Pakistan's fate in the T20 World Cup 2022 hinges on Shaheen Afridi's input and performances.

The left-arm seamer looked undercooked as he came into the tournament on the back of a lengthy knee-injury layoff.

However, he gradually found his groove as the T20 World Cup progressed, and proceeded to claim his best T20I bowling figures of 4-22 in Pakistan's win over Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6.

Citing the fact that he always had faith in Afridi despite his lackluster outings at the start of the tournament, Ponting told the ICC:

"He might say that he's not back to 100 percent just yet, but from what I've seen it looks like he's going along beautifully and he now holds the key to Pakistan progressing in the tournament."

Ponting continued:

"(I never had any doubt) as you just know what he's capable of when he's out there on the field. And as I said, even if he's not at 100 percent, if he's operating at 90 percent, he's still going to have more of an impact on games than most because of how good he is."

The left-arm pacer sustained a knee injury in Galle while fielding during Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka in July 2022. The blow to his knee was deemed to be serious, thus causing him to be ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup as he headed to England for rehabilitation.

He worked extensively with the medical staff, who are also associated with Premier League club Crystal Palace, in a bid to be fit in time for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Initial signs were not promising as Afridi was not even close to touching his top speed and his run-up and motion seemed off. But with the likes of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim Jnr shouldering the load, Afridi has had the provision to take his time to settle in.

"It's almost a bit like the India scenario with Virat" - Ricky Ponting compares Shaheen Afridi's return to the one of the ace batter

Team India had a stretch of time where Virat Kohli was not at his productive best, but the former skipper continued to be a constant presence in the playing XI on the back of the management's faith in him.

Noting that Pakistan have done something along those lines with Afridi as well, Ponting said:

"It's almost a bit like the India scenario with Virat (Kohli) coming into this tournament. Sometimes you just have to stick with them and pick them and let them go because champion players will find a way to get the job done."

Ponting added:

"And as the tournament's gone on he (Afridi) has got better and better and hopefully the best is still to come."

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9.

