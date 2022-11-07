T20 World Cup 2022: "I have practiced that stroke a lot when I used to play rubber-ball cricket" - Suryakumar Yadav opens up on how he mastered the scoop shot

Team India's new star batter Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) mesmerized everyone with his fantastic 61*(25) against Zimbabwe at the MCG in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. He also became the first-ever Indian player to cross the 1000-run mark in T20Is in a calendar year.

SKY was particularly impressive with his ramp shots and scoop shots behind the square and over the fine leg. The Zimbabwe bowlers bowled wide outside the off-stump, but Yadav still managed to get across and pumped them over fine leg with his strong wrists for multiple boundaries.

Speaking exclusively on the Star Sports show, ‘Follow the Blues’, Suryakumar Yadav explained how he practiced making sure he nails the scoop shot more often than not. He said:

“I have practiced that stroke (scoop shot) a lot when I used to play rubber-ball cricket. So, you got to be thinking what the bowler is thinking at that time and if the field is in, I just back myself to go there. You got to know how long the boundary behind is.

"When I stand there, I feel it's just 60-65 meters and with the pace of the ball I just try and time it, take it on the sweet spot of the bat and if it hits, it just goes out there.”

Suryakumar Yadav on how he paces his innings

Suryakumar Yadav is probably the only batter in the Indian team who doesn't take too much time once he is at the crease, no matter how tough the situation is. He often tries to put pressure back on the opposition and ensures that the loss of a wicket doesn't hamper India's momentum.

Describing how he approaches his innings, SKY stated:

“When I go into bat, I just try and look for a few boundaries or even if I don't get that, I just try and run as hard as possible between wickets. If you have to bat with Virat bhai then you have to run hard as well. But I try and do that, hit it in the gaps and run hard. My strokes are sweeps, over cover, and cuts, if I am succeeding in that, I just take the game ahead from there.”

India will desperately need Suryakumar Yadav to fire in the semifinals against England as he is someone who could easily make a difference of 20-30 runs to the final score.

