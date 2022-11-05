T20 World Cup 2022: "I don't think we're favored by ICC" - BCCI president Roger Binny on claims of decisions being made towards India in the tournament 

Newly-elected Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is not favoring Indian cricket by any means. Team India have been on the right side of several tight and controversial officiating calls over the course of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far.

The subject of the ICC potentially aiding Indian cricket was recently brought up by former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi. He claimed that the ICC would do anything in its power to have the Men in Blue competing in the knockout stages due to the monetary advantage they bring with them to the table.

However, Binny strongly refuted the claims by stating that India are treated in the same manner as the rest of the members associated with the cricketing board.

The BCCI president said during a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association function in Chennai:

"Not fair. I don't think we're favoured by ICC.Everyone gets same treatment. No way in which you can say that. What do we get different from other teams? India is a big powerhouse in cricket but we're all treated the same."

Pakistan were unhappy with India being awarded a no-ball in the final over of their memorable contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Bangladesh too were far from pleased with the umpires choosing to start play on a wet outfield and not being awarded penalty runs for an alleged 'fake fielding' incident involving Virat Kohli.

"I hope it is an exception" - Roger Binny on Team India ending their silverware drought at the T20 World Cup 2022

The Men in Blue are on course to make it to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. They need a win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 contest to qualify and claim the top spot in Group 2.

Hoping that Team India would end the nine-year wait and win the tournament, Binny said:

"I hope it is an exception (the team going on to win the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. We have been close...have reached the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. In T20 cricket, we have to be good on the given day."

Will Team India go all the way at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia? Let us know what you think.

