Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Babar Azam should work on tactical decision-making skills in order to enhance his leadership role with Pakistan.

Babar took over the captaincy reins of Pakistan across all formats in November 2020. Under his leadership, Pakistan has been a force to be reckoned with in global events.

He led the Asian team to the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and the final of the Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan outplayed their arch-rivals India in a T20 World Cup game with an emphatic 10-wicket triumph in Dubai last year. It was Pakistan's first win over India in a World Cup of any format and Babar shone with the bat also in the contest.

The job of a Pakistan captain or coach is burdensome because the country's media and cricket experts are never short of criticism regardless of results. Babar is no exception in regards to facing scrutiny.

Concerns over Pakistan's middle-order are yet to be addressed as the team starts their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday, October 23, against arch-rivals India.

Speaking to A Sports on how Babar can bring effective results for Pakistan, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said:

"He has been the leader of Pakistan for the last three years and is very consistent. There is still one thing where Babar can still improve. He has got that experience but needs to work on his tactical decision making and matchups. If he will do that then I think he will get more effective results for Pakistan."

Misbah-ul-Haq sees Babar Azam setting good example for his team

Misbah credited Babar Azam for supporting the team and setting a good example before them through performance and discipline.

"Overall, if we talk about leadership, the most important aspect of that is how you support your team. Babar is doing very well because he is a confident player.

"You being a leader, you have to lead by example which is the important thing. By your performances, your discipline, and everything. So I think he is very disciplined in terms of his preparations, performances, and the way he applies it on the field."

Pakistan will take on India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. However, the weather forecast is bothersome for the supporters of both teams. Babar Azam would be looking for an encore of his heroics from last year. The last thing he or any cricket fan would want is for the train to play spoilsport.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes