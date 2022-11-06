T20 World Cup 2022: "It was not a fifty but Surya's heat" - Aakash Chopra lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock for India vs Zimbabwe

Aakash Chopra has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for consistently delivering the goods in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Yadav smoked an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls as India set a 187-run target for Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 Super 12 game in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6. The Chevrons were then bowled out for 115 as the Men in Blue won the match by 71 runs and booked a semi-final clash against England in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Yadav as the standout performer, reasoning:

"My Player of the Match was Suryakumar Yadav because Surya came and shone again. It was not a fifty but Surya's heat. He once again left his imprint on the world of cricket, he is that kind of a player."

Chopra praised the Mumbai batter for scoring consistently despite taking risks. The former India opener elaborated:

"The sort of shots he plays, only he can play like that. He defies logic - physics, chemistry and everything, that runs should not be scored in those areas but he does that. He is consistently scoring those runs at a breakneck speed."

Yadav scored his third fifty in five innings he has played in the T20 World Cup so far. His 225 runs in the tournament have come at an excellent average of 75.00 and an outstanding strike rate of 193.96.

"When he is on song, he tries to stitch a lot of good innings together" - Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored his second consecutive fifty in the tournament.

Chopra picked KL Rahul as the other bright spot in India's batting. He said:

"It was good to see KL Rahul back in form because when this guy hits, he hits well. He scored a half-century in the last match as well. The good thing about KL Rahul is that when he is on song, he tries to stitch a lot of good innings together."

The reputed commentator picked consistency as the opening batter's best virtue. He stated:

"That is why he wins the Orange Cap in the IPL because he has the ability to score runs consistently, he has the hunger to score runs. So KL Rahul well done - a strike rate of 145, absolutely acceptable."

Rahul scored 51 runs off 35 balls and gave the initial impetus to the Indian innings. He strung together a 60-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket, in which the latter contributed a 25-ball 26.

