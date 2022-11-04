T20 World Cup 2022: "It won't make any sense if they bench him" - Harbhajan Singh on Dinesh Karthik

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels Team India should continue to back Dinesh Karthik for the remainder of their T20 World Cup campaign.

Karthik hasn't quite set the tournament ablaze so far, scoring just 14 runs from the 22 balls that he has faced. With Rishabh Pant waiting in the wings, some have questioned the veteran wicketkeeper's place in the team.

However, Harbhajan opined that the role that Karthik performs is very difficult and that he requires extra backing from the team management. He stressed on how well the Tamil Nadu batter batted as a finisher for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and feels Pant won't be able to perform the same role.

Speaking on Aaj Tak, here's what Harbhajan had to say about Karthik's spot in India's playing XI:

"Dinesh Karthik will get more chances because he is your finisher and he has scored runs for RCB at that position. So, it won't make any sense if they bench him.

He continued:

"When he walked off due to injury, I felt he would be replaced by Pant. But, if he is fit then definitely he will play because you have taken him to Australia for a specific role of a finisher, a spot where you won't bat Pant."

Shouldn't discard Dinesh Karthik on 2-3 failures: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh also spoke about how the team management has backed some other big names despite their inconsistencies. He feels Dinesh Karthik deserves the same rope.

The former off-spinner indicated that Karthik will come good when needed if the team backs him and that the veteran should continue to play the finisher's role. On this, Harbhajan stated:

"There are a few other players too who have failed, but just because they are big names, maybe that's why they aren't talked about that much. I feel if the top order is getting backed, then someone like Dinesh Karthik should also be backed. You shouldn't discard him on basis of just 2-3 failures."

Karthik will hope to get some runs under his belt when India take on Zimbabwe in their final Super 12s clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, November 6.

