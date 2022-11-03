T20 World Cup 2022: "It's not a big deal for him" - Robin Uthappa on Virat Kohli becoming the highest run-scorer in tournament history

Former wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa has stated that Virat Kohli becoming the highest-ever run-scorer in T20 World Cup history isn't a "big deal" for the star batter, whom he believes will break more records.

Kohli was termed a T20 World Cup 'legend' when he scored 64 (44) against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, taking his total tournament tally to 1065 runs. This is 49 runs more than Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene's total, which he reached in 31 matches compared to Kohli's 25.

Kohli's knock helped India set an above-par total of 184. Rain interrupted the second innings and Bangladesh's target was revised using the DLS method but India defended brilliantly to win the match by five runs.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after the match, Uthappa rejoiced that the 33-year-old is back at the level he used to perform before his rough patch in 2019-2021. He said:

"He's going to break a lot of records, man. It's not a big deal for him. When he retires, he'll have a lot of records to his name. But now he's batting on another level. He's back at the level we are used to seeing him. He's a big player of form and now he's in good form so is scoring runs."

The former Indian skipper is also the highest run-scorer this season, sitting comfortably at 220 runs from four matches. The second player on the list is the Netherlands' Max O'Dowd, who has played seven games, scoring 213 runs.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar's innings allowed Virat Kohli to lay foundation: Robin Uthappa

When asked what has changed in Kohli's batting and how he's able to change gears despite slow starts, Uthappa credited KL Rahul (50 off 32) and Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16) for making up for the strike rate and allowing Kohli to take his time. He explained:

"It happens with every cricketer where whatever you try doesn't work. It's important to not panic and stay calm in those moments. He's now past that stage and is now back in the rhythm we are used to seeing him in.

"In his first 25-30 balls, he built the foundation, which KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's innings allowed him to lay and attempt hitting fours and sixes."

India are at the top of the table and will play their last league match against Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6.

