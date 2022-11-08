Former Team India batter Mohammad Kaif has backed Virat Kohli to guide the side to their first ICC trophy in nine years. The Men in Blue have come agonizingly close to claiming silverware in the time frame, but their latest triumph remains the iconic 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Virat Kohli was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy side, but despite two Player of the Tournament awards in T20 World Cups, the title remains elusive to him.

The Delhi-born batter has hit form at the right time and his impressive record in Australia is boding well for Team India as they progress to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Opining that at this point in Kohli's career, ICC trophies are a priority, Kaif said in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda:

"Kohli has claimed fame and wealth over the years, now it is time for a trophy. He wants to win a ICC trophy and has to play a big role in it as well."

The ace batter is on course to win the third Player of the Tournament award in T20 World Cup history, however, the sight will unquestionably be on the grand prize which is only two steps away from grasp.

"I think he will play a match-winning innings against England in the semi-finals" - Mohammad Kaif feels Virat Kohli will come up big in the crunch fixture

Kohli has played in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on two occasions and has scored heavily in those encounters. In the 2014 edition, he scored a match-winning 72 runs off 44 deliveries against South Africa to steer India to the finals.

In the 2016 edition, while batting with a near-invincible touch, he scored a memorable 89 off 47 deliveries, but his knock went in vain as West Indies chased down the 193-run target and eliminated India from the tournament.

Backing Kohli to play an impactful knock at his favorite venue, Kaif said:

"The kind of form Virat Kohli is in at the moment, I think he will play a match-winning innings against England in the semi-finals. He is looking in good rhythm, he has an old relationship with Adelaide, he loves to play at this venue."

Kaif continued:

"This is a huge match in Virat Kohli's career. If he contributes with the bat in this match, India will be very close to winning the trophy. That is his aim at this stage of his career."

India will take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval.

Will Virat Kohli guide India to their third T20 World Cup final? Let us know what you think.

