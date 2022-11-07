T20 World Cup 2022: “Leaving Australia with a heavy heart" - Sikandar Raza leaves emotional note after Zimbabwe's elimination

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza shared a heartfelt note after his side got knocked out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2202 in Australia.

Zimbabwe played some spirited cricket throughout the competition but failed to make it to the semi-finals. India and Pakistan progressed from Group 2.

Raza, who performed consistently well in the T20 World Cup, penned an emotional note before leaving Australia. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Leaving #Australia with a heavy heart but thank you for so many great memories. Special mention to everyone who turned up at the grounds to support us, you represented people back home really well.

"Lastly hope #chevrons made you believe & smile. See you soon home inshallah."

Zimbabwe, who played in the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup, defeated Ireland and Scotland to book a Super 12 berth. After a washout in the first game against South Africa, Craig Ervine and Co. defeated Pakistan in a rain-curtailed encounter.

But three consecutive defeats at the hands of Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and India ended their hopes of making it to the semi-finals. The Chevrons finished sixth in the Group 2 standings with three points from five games.

Sikandar Raza's performances in T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza bats during Zimbabwe's game against Pakistan.

Raza has been Zimbabwe's standout performer in the showpiece T20 competition, mustering runs and picking up wickets at will.

He finished as Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer with 219 runs in eight games, including a half-century at an average of 27.37. His highest score of 82 came against Ireland in Hobart.

Raza was equally effective on the bowling front, taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. The all-rounder was their second-highest wicket-taker after pacer Blessing Muzarabani, who ended with 12 scalps under his belt. Raza's best bowling figures of 3/19 came against the West Indies in Hobart.

A M A N 🥤 @Amanception

#T20WorldCup Sikandar Raza becomes the first player in the history of T20I cricket to score 500 plus runs and pick 20 wickets in a calendar year (2022). Sikandar Raza becomes the first player in the history of T20I cricket to score 500 plus runs and pick 20 wickets in a calendar year (2022).#T20WorldCup https://t.co/ii9Xjj3JCD

He will hope to keep up the good work as Zimbabwe look to take the positives from the T20 World Cup in the future.

