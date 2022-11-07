T20 World Cup 2022: "Let's not do a lip service" - Aakash Chopra on the so-called minnows not getting enough opportunities

Aakash Chopra believes the so-called minnows of world cricket need to be given more opportunities to play the stronger teams rather than just being praised when they cause an upset on the big stage.

The T20 World Cup 2022 has seen a plethora of upsets. The biggest shock came on the final day of the group stage when the Netherlands stunned South Africa and eliminated them from the tournament, paving the way for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra lamented the lack of opportunities given to the relatively smaller teams. He said:

"We are so happy and everyone is celebrating how good the Netherlands team is and how good are the Ireland guys. See the fight Afghanistan gives you, but then we will forget again. They are telling repeatedly that they are here, you don't want to listen. If you don't want to listen, let's not do a lip service."

Chopra highlighted that even Test-playing nations like Bangladesh and Afghanistan had never played a T20I in Australia before the ongoing T20 World Cup. The former Indian batter observed:

"You can see from the last World Cup till now and from here going forward, how many matches do the Netherlands get to play, we don't play with Afghanistan. Afghanistan went for the first time to Australia to play T20Is. Forget Afghanistan, even Bangladesh went for the first time."

Australia's final Group 1 Super 12 game against Afghanistan was the first-ever T20I between the two sides. The Kangaroos visited Bangladesh for a T20I series last year but have never played a shortest-format game against them on home soil.

"It is like tiers have been formed" - Aakash Chopra

England and Afghanistan have played against each other only in T20 World Cups.

Chopra pointed out that world cricket seems to be divided into multiple tiers. He explained:

"We have a hierarchy, it is like tiers have been formed. The teams in the higher tier keep playing each other and the same is the case with the teams in the lower tier. So how will the growth happen?"

The renowned commentator added that mere talk will not help the weaker teams' cause. He stated:

"Every time when an upset happens in the World Cup, this time there were six, suddenly you say these guys should get a chance and the game will improve. It will not improve with talk, give them chances if you actually want to make it better."

Chopra concluded by proposing a multi-nation series involving at least one of the upcoming teams. He cited the example of India hosting a quadrangular series, with Afghanistan as one of the sides.

