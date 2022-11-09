T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Virat Kohli continues to top the most runs charts – Updated after Semi-Final 1

The first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw New Zealand face Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to qualify for the final to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of contributions from Williamson (46) and Daryl Mitchell (53* off 35 balls), New Zealand posted 152 on the board. Pakistan picked up four wickets in total, with Shaheen Afridi finishing with two.

Chasing 153, Mohammad Rizwan (57) and Babar Azam (53) hit fifties and put a 100-run stand between them which laid the platform for them before Mohammad Haris scored 30 to help his side chase down the total with five balls to spare. Trent Boult picked up two wickets for the Kiwis.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Virat Kohli is the current leading run-scorer in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli is the current leading run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022. India's run machine is back in form and has already amassed 246 runs in five games so far. He has averaged 123 with the bat, having only been dismissed twice in the competition so far and will be eager to carry forward his rich form while facing England in the second semi-final.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands sits below Kohli in the Most Runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Dutch opener scored 242 runs in eight games to finish as the highest run-scorer for his side in the competition.

Suryakumar Yadav of India is in the form of his life. The right-handed batter has smashed 225 runs in five games at an average of 75. He will play a crucial role for the Indian side in their semi-final clash against the English side on Thursday.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Semi Final 1

Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022. The leg spinner from Sri Lanka has grabbed 15 wickets in eight games and is on course to finish as the highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands impressed everyone in this edition of the T20 World Cup. The right-arm pacer picked up 13 wickets in eight games and played a vital role for the Dutch side in the competition. He averaged 13 with the ball and sits below Hasaranga in the Most Wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Blessing Muzarabani was brilliant in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Zimbabwean pacer bowled beautifully and troubled the opposition batters throughout the tournament. The lanky pacer picked up 12 wickets in eight games and follows de Leede in the list of the most wickets taken.

Check here to find PAK vs NZ Semi Final Live Score for T20 World Cup. Follow us for the Live Scores.

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 6977 votes