T20 World Cup 2022: "Pakistan are far better than India when it comes to handling pressure" - Danish Kaneria on the Men in Blue's flop show in the semi-finals

Former leg spinner Danish Kaneria believes that India's inability to perform under pressure cost them a chance of qualifying for the finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Thursday, November 10, Kaneria opined that Pakistani players are more capable than Team India stars in pressure situations. He also suggested that Rohit Sharma and Co. don't have a formidable unit like the Men in Green who can defend a score in T20Is.

The former Men in Green spinner explained:

"The Indian players just can't handle any pressure. Pakistan are far better than India when it comes to handling pressure. If India wanted to bat first in the semi-finals, they should have a bowling attack like Pakistan.

"But the Indian side don't have bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz in their lineup."

The Indian bowlers failed to make an impact in their semi-final clash against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, failing to claim a single wicket. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales guided their side to a famous 10-wicket victory with their record-setting 170-run stand.

"The inception of the IPL was in 2008, and since then, they have not won the trophy even once" - Danish Kaneria on India's performances in T20Is

Kaneria went on to state that while the Indian Premier League (IPL) is hailed as one of the top T20 competitions in the world, India have failed to win a single World Cup in the format since its inception in 2008.

He remarked that despite the immense success of the cash-rich league, India's national team has been unable to perform well in T20 World Cups. Kaneria added:

"India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership. The inception of the IPL was in 2008, and since then, they have not won the trophy even once.

"Yes, they did win the 50-over World Cup, but nothing in T20 cricket. The IPL is considered one of the best leagues in the world. But why has India's cricket suffered so much since then?"

The Men in Blue have come under the scanner for their underwhelming performances at ICC events. The team's last championship triumph dates back to 2013 when the MS Dhoni-led side won the ICC Champions Trophy in England.

