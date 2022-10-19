T20 World Cup 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz likely to be available for Afghanistan's tournament opener

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is likely to be available for selection for Afghanistan's T20 World Cup 2022 opener against England on Saturday, October 22.

The youngster was hit on his left foot by Shaheen Afridi's toe-crushing yorker during the warm-up game against Pakistan at the Gabba on Wednesday, October 19. He was taken off the ground after initial medical attention and was later rushed to the hospital for scans.

Although he was spotted wearing protective gear on his left foot, scans revealed that Gurbad didn't suffer any fractures. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) shared an update on its social media handle and wrote:

"Team doctor stated that the results are clear with no bone fracture. He will be assessed in the next two days and is expected to be available for our England fixture on Saturday."

Speaking of the game, Afghanistan posted 154/6 in their 20 overs, riding on skipper Mohammad Nabi's half-century (51* off 37).

In response, Pakistan got off to a flying start, scoring 19 off the first two overs before rain interrupted proceedings. No further action was possible and the umpires had to call off the game.

Shaheen Afridi meets with Rahmanullah Gurbaz after warm-up game

Afridi, who is known for his kindness and generosity, was seen having a chat with Gurbaz after the game.

The Pakistan speedster, along with skipper Babar Azam, traveled to the Afghanistan dressing room to check on the keeper-batter. Afridi was also seen consoling the Afghan cricketer soon after the incident happened.

Gurbaz will be desperate to return to the ground and make amends after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE last year. He managed only 85 runs in five matches.

Afghanistan are pitted in Group 1 alongside defending champions Australia, New Zealand, England, and two qualifying teams.

