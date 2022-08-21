"Will be a disappointment if he doesn't get fit for the [T20] World Cup" - Reetinder Sodhi on Jasprit Bumrah's injury 

Former Indian all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes it will be a big concern for Team India if senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 due to injury.

During a discussion on India News Sports, he highlighted that it is going to be very difficult for a young pacer to replace someone like Bumrah for the marquee event. Sodhi stated that the speedster has been a vital cog for the Men in Blue in T20 cricket.

He pointed out that Bumrah is very effective in the shortest format because of the fear factor that he inflicts on the minds of the opposition. Sodhi said:

"Jasprit Bumrah's absence will be a big setback for India. The likes of Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have done well. However, to fill the shoes of Jasprit Bumrah, and that too for the T20 World Cup, will be very challenging.

"It will be a disappointment if he doesn't get fit for the [T20] World Cup. His four overs are crucial as the opposition batters don't look to take chances against him."

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"India have kept in mind that Jasprit Bumrah may not be available in the future" - Saba Karim

Former India cricketer and selector Saba Karim stated during the same discussion that the team management is aware that Bumrah might not be available for selection in the coming months.

He mentioned that this is why the Indian think tank has handed consistent opportunities to their young fast bowlers. Karim, however, argued that while there are several talented pacers in the country, Bumrah's absence will surely hurt Rohit Sharma and Co.

He stated:

"Jasprit Bumrah has been an impactful player for India across formats. But it seems that India have kept in mind that Bumrah may not be available in the future and have prepared accordingly.

"This is why we see so many new faces in the side. The management has given them consistent opportunities to find an option for Bumrah's replacement. But with that said, India will surely miss Bumrah as he has been a top performer in white-ball cricket."

The T20 World Cup is set to be played in Australia in October and November later this year. Indian fans will hope that Bumrah regains full fitness ahead of the competition, as he is the team's fast bowling spearhead.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit