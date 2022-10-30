T20 World Cup 2022: Rishabh Pant dominates training even as India likely to go unchanged vs South Africa

What do you think was Rishabh Pant doing in Team India’s optional practice session ahead of the Netherlands game? He was hopping from one net to the other, playing out various match scenarios.

What do you think was he doing during Team India’s game against the Netherlands? The answer doesn’t change. Opener KL Rahul had already returned to the hut. But Pant was at it, sweating it out in the outdoor nets along with throwdown specialist Raghu.

Mind you, he very well knew there was no place for him in the playing XI. Perhaps, that’s why.

Cut across Australia, from Sydney to Perth, and it’s still the same. Only two first-team players – Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik – were present in India’s optional practice session on Saturday ahead of a clutch encounter against South Africa. But on a chilly and gloomy afternoon at the Optus Stadium, Rishabh Pant trained like there was no tomorrow.

The 25-year-old was one of the first few people to go in and the last one to leave the arena. Even the passing showers couldn’t deter him. There was a fleeting moment when the rain threatened to get heavier and the batters ran to keep their willows dry. While Pant was hurryingly putting his bats – four of those – in, the rain subsided. And it seemed there couldn’t have been a happier lad than him.

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07

#T20WorldCup #INDvSA Except for DK, none of the first-team players are having a hit today. DK wrapped up his batting and is now doing some keeping drills. @Sportskeeda Except for DK, none of the first-team players are having a hit today. DK wrapped up his batting and is now doing some keeping drills. @Sportskeeda #T20WorldCup #INDvSA https://t.co/aXOk4QeiWC

DK made it clear that that the 20-minute hit was enough for him and he moved to the side for some wicketkeeping drills. As Pant was going in for a second stint, there was a shout from the cohort: “Aur kitna practice karega [How much more will your practice]?” He replied, in almost a riposte, “Paanch ghante karunga [Five more hours].”

There was a sense of hurt, and you could almost cut it with a knife. You can totally understand where he’s coming from. After all, he was groomed to be India’s much-needed left-hander at No. 5. Maybe even open the innings in the odd series. Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, was to play a mere 10 deliveries per match. Until the World Cup, Karthik played an average of 7.5 deliveries per game.

But what would have worked against the southpaw was his inability to live up to expectations. His mean of 11.7 deliveries per game suggests that he couldn’t make the most of his opportunities. His tally of 338 runs from 17 innings is not head and shoulders above DK’s accumulation of 273 runs from 19 innings. Especially, when you consider the designated role the latter has been assigned. In fact, Pant’s T20I average of 24.02 is significantly less than his senior's 28.04.

But what would have also given the Delhi Capitals skipper false hopes was the team management dropping DK after two matches at the Asia Cup. The Haridwar-born lad kept wickets in the crucial Super Four ties against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“Talk with him has been to be ready & that an opportunity can come anytime”

Rishabh Pant finishes training under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid & Vikram Rathour [Credits: SK]

As Rishabh Pant was padding up for the nets, batting coach Vikram Rathour made it clear that India would go unchanged for the Proteas clash.

KL Rahul’s lack of runs – 4(8) vs Pakistan & 9(12) vs Netherlands – has left the Indian cricket fraternity in distress. When asked if the team is considering replacing him with the dynamic keeper-batter at the top of the order, Rathour backed his opener.

“No, we are not really thinking that. Two games, I don’t that that is a good enough sample size anyway. He’s been batting really well and he batted really well in the practice games also. So we are not looking at any such thing at the moment,” the 53-year-old told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

It’s safe to assume that the same has been communicated to Pant as well. The batting chief further stated that the management is also working to keep the young gun in a good headspace.

“Only eleven players can play in the team, unfortunately. I understand that Rishabh is an extremely good player, and we have seen what he can do in a match against any opposition. The talk with him has been to be ready and that an opportunity can come anytime.

"So for him, it is important that he stays ready both physically and mentally. And he’s doing that. As you have seen, he’s been continuously practising, trying to prepare himself mentally as well. So let’s see when he can get a chance. But whenever he will, I am sure he will be ready for it,” he added.

Rishabh Pant was not just preparing himself for any potential window, but also venting out his exasperation. Bearing the brunt of it all were Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and the throwdown guys. The others in attendance were Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda.

Rohit came to the nets but he didn’t bat. The skipper along with head coach Rahul Dravid had earlier gone out to inspect the strip at the Perth Stadium.

Meanwhile, Pant’s philosophy of ‘looking after the controllables’ is also rubbing off on Hooda. The 27-year-old all-rounder hasn’t missed a single session either. But while, even he came out after batting for nearly an hour, there was no stopping Pant. After blunting the speedsters, he shifted nets to face right-arm throwdowns. And to finish it off, he practised against left-arm pace from Nuwan Seneviratne.

A few reporters inside the training venue and some fans outside were still loitering, hoping to get a few snaps and autographs. But hang on. Pant removed his batting pads and was putting on his keeping ones. After being in the nets for close to 90 minutes, he went in again – this time for some glovework with Nuwan.

The bystanders were aghast. But they were to have their wishes fulfilled. After 15 minutes, Rishabh Pant went across to the fence to cater to the requests of his admirers. As Pant was walking back to pack his bag, another request came in: “Bhai opening kar lo, India ki kismat badal jayegi [Start opening and India’s fortunes will change].”

He looked back, but did not react. If his practice sessions are anything to go by, Rishabh Pant is focused on just letting his bat do all the talking.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Do you think Rishabh Pant should replace KL Rahul in the playing XI? Yes No 0 votes