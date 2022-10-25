T20 World Cup 2022: Rishabh Pant likely to replace Hardik Pandya as India look past Netherlands tie

In addition to the weather, Indian fans kept a close watch on Hardik Pandya in Melbourne. The star all-rounder had his right knee strapped on the eve of the Pakistan clash. He was limping. The 29-year-old was struck by a Shardul Thakur delivery that ricocheted off the inside edge.

It didn’t have any impact on the game, though. Hardik scalped three wickets before stroking a 37-ball 40 in a match-winning 113-run stand with Virat Kohli. But as he, along with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, came to interact with the media for the post-match mixed zone, the subtle struggle in movement was apparent. When asked about it, he rebutted, saying, “Just cramps”.

After all, his partnership with Virat was as much an exhibition of clearing the fence as it was of hitting the gaps and running for life.

The lingering scare, however, morphed into a low-key reality check, as Hardik was missing in India’s optional practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday. The other notable absentees were batter Suryakumar Yadav, left-arm spinner Axar Patel and the three fast bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The rest of the guys sweated it out for nearly two and a half hours under the scorching Sydney sun. There will be no training tomorrow, with the team set to have a 'recovery day'.

While the pace battery is absolutely entitled to two consecutive rest days, Hardik’s exertion and exhaustion on October 23 was probably double that of the quicks. Coupled with it are his dodgy frame and the risk of aggravating any potential injury.

Notably, before coming on to bowl the seventh over versus Pakistan, he had gone off the field for a brief moment to loosen up his injury-prone lower back. He did crank up 141 clicks, thereafter.

To continue availing these premium services, the Indian think tank would want to play it safe and make him warm the bench against minnows Netherlands. While it is not always advisable to disrupt a winning combination – especially at a World Cup – skipper Rohit Sharma would be in a better place if he has Hardik fit and firing for the crunch games against South Africa and Bangladesh.

The junior Pandya had also skipped India's last home series against the Proteas to undergo programming at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is the frontrunner to replace him at No. 5. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter had an extended net session on Tuesday, where he curbed his impetuous strokeplay.

The 25-year-old did throw the kitchen sink at some deliveries, while paying respect to others. Pant was under the close supervision of India's batting coach Vikram Rathour, who, from the other nets, often exclaimed, “Shot, Rishabh”.

The Netherlands have left-arm orthodox Tim Pringle and leg spinner Shariz Ahmad in their ranks. Playing Pant would quench the perennial quest to have a left-hander in the middle order. Rahul Dravid and Co. can then also think of fielding leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in place of southpaw Axar Patel, who had a horror outing against Pakistan.

India have one foot in WACA door ahead of Proteas challenge

Rohit Sharma has three single-digit scores in his last four T20I outings.

Rohit Sharma and runs are still not on amicable terms. The Indian skipper has logged just two fifties in 24 T20Is this year. While he was circumspect against Pakistan – unlike giving the bowlers a charge from the word go – the innings lasted only seven deliveries.

He didn’t look his fluent best in the nets today, either. Mohammed Siraj and Chahal beat him all ends up, while part-time off spinner Deepak Hooda induced an outside edge. And everyone, including the throwdown specialists, were tasked to bowl in the hard length.

South Africa boast one of the most lethal fast bowling attacks going around. They can choose from an arsenal of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, and Marco Jansen for an equally fiery Perth pitch on October 30.

Rohit is wary of the hurdle in front of him. While everyone finished their nets and left, he went in for a second time to take throwdowns from left-armer Nuwan Seneviratne. The Sri Lankan was asked to hit the hard length, while Rohit was trying not to play away from his body. Perhaps, the Indian captain has his dismissal to Haris Rauf at the back of his mind.

The Indian batters also had a fair share of leg spin on their platter. Chahal had three other net bowlers for company. Even data analyst Hari Prasad Mohan rolled his arm over to emulate the threat of South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj.

Virat Kohli had a crisp 20-minute hit where he was playing proper cricketing shots and calling runs out loud, in what was a virtual match simulation. Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, with his dad watching on, was targeting behind square on both sides for an SCG track which has traditionally aided spin.

Bangladesh and South Africa, who will square up in the day game on October 27, will have their sessions in the morning and afternoon respectively. The Dutch will be hitting their straps in the evening.

