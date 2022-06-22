"The important thing is man-management" - Shahid Afridi's suggestion to Babar Azam and Co. for T20 World Cup 2022

Former captain Shahid Afridi is confident that Pakistan will do well in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. He believes that Babar Azam and Co. are a formidable unit and have the ability to perform well in Australia.

Speaking to a Pakistani media channel, Shahid Afridi pointed out that the side have the potential to make an impact in Australian conditions. He suggested that they have a bowling attack along with a set of all-rounders who can play attacking cricket at the marquee event.

Afridi said:

"The team which will go for the 2022 World Cup in Australia has all the required skills, such as bowling strength, all-rounders along with players who can play attacking cricket. The pitches are also good in Australia so I’m hoping that this team will produce a good result."

The 42-year-old further added that the team management must manage their resources efficiently during a tournament like the T20 World Cup. He opined that players have been playing international cricket for a while now and the coaching staff should just focus on man-management.

Afridi explained:

"The important thing is man-management; coaching comes after that. The players have already played international cricket so it is all about managing them."

Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led side showcased brilliant consistency in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan were the only team to remain unbeaten after the league stage.

However, they suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss to Australia in the semi-final and couldn't make it to the all-important summit clash of the tournament.

"We all supported Younis Khan, who was leading the side" - Shahid Afridi on Pakistan's T20 World Cup win

Shahid Afridi was a part of the Pakistani team that won the T20 World Cup in 2009. He highlighted how senior members of the squad played a major role after they got off to a shaky start in the multi-nation series.

He remarked:

"Seniors and captain played a very important role in ensuring that the team remains motivated despite a tough start. We all supported Younis Khan, who was leading the side."

Pakistan are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India. The highly-anticipated clash is set to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets 👇

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan secured a dominant 10-wicket win over India last year, which was also the side's maiden victory against India in World Cups.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far