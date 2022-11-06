T20 World Cup 2022: "Shakib will slap the 3rd umpire after the match" - Twitterati in disbelief over umpire's decision to rule Bangladesh skipper out 

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan found himself at the center of events once again after he was controversially dismissed against Pakistan on Saturday, November 6, at the T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder lost his wicket off the very first delivery of his innings and found himself walking back to the pavilion despite taking a review.

The skipper came to the crease in the virtual knockout contest at the Adelaide Oval after the fall of Soumya Sarkar's wicket. Shakib attempted to guide a very full delivery by Shadab Khan to the leg side, but failed to connect, leading to the ball hitting his pads.

The Pakistani players appealed straight away, but the umpire took his time to deliver a late verdict and pronounce Shakib out. The all-rounder went up for a review without any consultation or hesitation.

Replays showed a spike when the bat was close to the bat, but to make matters more complicated, the bat was close to the ground as well. After multiple frames and angles, it was arguably fairly conclusive that the bat was not touching the ground and the spike was indeed a genuine inside edge.

However, third umpire Langton Rusere did not feel the same way and asked the on-field umpire to stay with his decision. Shakib was in utter disbelief after the decision was not reversed. He was seen having a long conversation with the umpires before eventually leaving the field.

Twitter was in disbelief after witnessing the umpiring blunder. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Tom Wildie @tomwildie



Very unlucky to be given out LBW



@abcsport

#T20WorldCup



: @FoxCricket There appears to be a clear inside edge for Shakib.Very unlucky to be given out LBW There appears to be a clear inside edge for Shakib.Very unlucky to be given out LBW@abcsport#T20WorldCup📹: @FoxCricket https://t.co/3TfgPBtBIu

Sivani Sathivel @shivvvsterrr Shakib clearly wasn't out, very poor umpiring from the third, everyone saw the ball trajectory change first toward the boot and then away #PAKvsBAN Shakib clearly wasn't out, very poor umpiring from the third, everyone saw the ball trajectory change first toward the boot and then away #PAKvsBAN

Anti bureaucrats @Huge_Anacondas @ICC What is this nonsense !! Poor quality third umpires or corrupted or bribed one given out for this poor Shakib Al hasaan. @ICC What is this nonsense !! Poor quality third umpires or corrupted or bribed one given out for this poor Shakib Al hasaan. https://t.co/q3rIN4tZO0

Abhi @abhiisonii Shakib will slap the third umpire after the match 🤣 #PAKvsBAN Shakib will slap the third umpire after the match 🤣 #PAKvsBAN

Abhi @abhiisonii Shakib will slap the third umpire after the match 🤣 #PAKvsBAN Shakib will slap the third umpire after the match 🤣 #PAKvsBAN

Danni 🧂💄 (she/they) @redlettergay That Shakib decision is outrageous. You can see on the picture the ball hits the bat, there's a spike on ultra edge and the bat doesn't hit the ground. Shakib reviewed it in a second because he knew he'd hit it. Absolute joke when the third umpire can't get it right #T20WorldCup That Shakib decision is outrageous. You can see on the picture the ball hits the bat, there's a spike on ultra edge and the bat doesn't hit the ground. Shakib reviewed it in a second because he knew he'd hit it. Absolute joke when the third umpire can't get it right #T20WorldCup

Imran Hasan @Imranhasan02



Earlier he gave an 5-ball over in Australia's innings against Afghanistan.



#PAKvBAN How on earth Langton Rusere becomes an umpire? He even doesn't know the basic rules of umpiring. Ball touched Shakib's bat & he went down over three metres still he was given out! STRANGE!Earlier he gave an 5-ball over in Australia's innings against Afghanistan. How on earth Langton Rusere becomes an umpire? He even doesn't know the basic rules of umpiring. Ball touched Shakib's bat & he went down over three metres still he was given out! STRANGE!Earlier he gave an 5-ball over in Australia's innings against Afghanistan. #PAKvBAN

Mubashir Hassan @Dr_mubashirKhan



BTW Pakistan is back in the Tournament, Indians must be worried. #INDvsZIM Shakib to umpires in every second match :DBTW Pakistan is back in the Tournament, Indians must be worried. #pakvsBang Shakib to umpires in every second match :DBTW Pakistan is back in the Tournament, Indians must be worried. #pakvsBang #INDvsZIM https://t.co/W4mAVc6D7h

Pankaj Priyadershi @BBCPankajP #PAKvsBAN #ShakibAlHasan Shakib’s run out was one of the most disgraceful decisions by third umpire. The gap between bat and ground was clearly visible. Umpires should also be penalised by the ICC. #T20WorldCup Shakib’s run out was one of the most disgraceful decisions by third umpire. The gap between bat and ground was clearly visible. Umpires should also be penalised by the ICC. #T20WorldCup #PAKvsBAN #ShakibAlHasan https://t.co/U8JUPGTUiw

Pakistan and Bangladesh are battling it out in a virtual quarter-final clash

The stakes are high in the penultimate Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa restored the hopes of Pakistan and Bangladesh, who were down and out at one stage. The winner between the two subcontinent sides will secure a semi-final berth alongside India, who are already through from Group 2.

Shakib's dismissal was the turning point in the first innings after Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. The side collapsed from 73-2 to 107-6 in the space of six overs.

Was Shakib Al Hasan unfairly given out by the third-umpire? What do you make of the umpiring standards at the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "It's too early to tell" - Jos Buttler on whether Dawid Malan will be available for the semi-final

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes