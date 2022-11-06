T20 World Cup 2022: "Shakib will slap the 3rd umpire after the match" - Twitterati in disbelief over umpire's decision to rule Bangladesh skipper out 

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan found himself at the center of events once again after he was controversially dismissed against Pakistan on Saturday, November 6, at the T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder lost his wicket off the very first delivery of his innings and found himself walking back to the pavilion despite taking a review.
The skipper came to the crease in the virtual knockout contest at the Adelaide Oval after the fall of Soumya Sarkar's wicket. Shakib attempted to guide a very full delivery by Shadab Khan to the leg side, but failed to connect, leading to the ball hitting his pads.
The Pakistani players appealed straight away, but the umpire took his time to deliver a late verdict and pronounce Shakib out. The all-rounder went up for a review without any consultation or hesitation.
Replays showed a spike when the bat was close to the bat, but to make matters more complicated, the bat was close to the ground as well. After multiple frames and angles, it was arguably fairly conclusive that the bat was not touching the ground and the spike was indeed a genuine inside edge.
However, third umpire Langton Rusere did not feel the same way and asked the on-field umpire to stay with his decision. Shakib was in utter disbelief after the decision was not reversed. He was seen having a long conversation with the umpires before eventually leaving the field.
Twitter was in disbelief after witnessing the umpiring blunder. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:
Pakistan and Bangladesh are battling it out in a virtual quarter-final clash
The stakes are high in the penultimate Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa restored the hopes of Pakistan and Bangladesh, who were down and out at one stage. The winner between the two subcontinent sides will secure a semi-final berth alongside India, who are already through from Group 2.
Shakib's dismissal was the turning point in the first innings after Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. The side collapsed from 73-2 to 107-6 in the space of six overs.
Was Shakib Al Hasan unfairly given out by the third-umpire? What do you make of the umpiring standards at the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.
