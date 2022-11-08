T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar draws parallels to Pakistan's 1992 WC success; roots for IND vs PAK final

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was reminiscing about Pakistan's memorable 1992 World Cup win ahead of Wednesday's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against New Zealand.

It was a similar stage of the tournament in the Southern Hemisphere in neighboring New Zealand 30 years ago when Pakistan went on to win the tournament despite being on the brink of exit.

The Men in Green knocked out favorites New Zealand to enter the final. They eventually went on to lift the coveted trophy, beating England under Imran Khan's inspirational captaincy.

With history repeating itself, Pakistan will be hoping for an encore when they lock horns with the Kiwis in a bid to secure a spot in the finals. England, on the other hand, will take on India in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Shoaib Akhtar, in a video posted on his Instagram handle, also resonated the same, suggesting the current turn of events indicates Pakistan's historic 1992 campaign.

Shoaib Akhtar hopeful for IND vs PAK summit clash

While Shoaib Akhtar is elated with Pakistan's resurgence in the ongoing World Cup, he is also rooting for an India vs. Pakistan tie in the summit clash.

Pakistan advanced to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals in dramatic circumstances on Sunday, defeating Bangladesh by five wickets at the Adelaide Oval. The Babar Azam-led side made a back-door entry following two agonizingly close losses to India and Zimbabwe, leaving their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.

However, they managed to bounce back to winning ways and grabbed a crucial win against South Africa, which threw the group wide open. Pakistan required India or South Africa to lose their respective matches and also needed to defeat Bangladesh to ensure qualification. The fixture between the Netherlands and South Africa on Sunday was clinical in deciding their fate.

The Dutch team managed to pull off an upset and defeat the Proteas, giving Pakistan a lifeline, which they capitalized on by outclassing Bangladesh by five wickets in a virtual quarterfinal in Adelaide.

