T20 World Cup 2022: "Their players do not have the experience of the guys who are playing all over the world" - Darren Sammy on India's semi-final exit

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy underlined that India might have the biggest T20 league around the globe but lack experience when it comes to playing in other parts of the world. Sammy went on to say that he wasn't surprised to see England become champions as they have players in the Big Bash League (BBL).

India endured a semi-final exit in the T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England at the Adelaide Oval. Captained by Jos Buttler, England delivered a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict India to 168. Later, Buttler and Alex Hales blasted their way through the run chase, chasing the target down in 16 overs to win by ten wickets.

In an ICC column, Sammy reflected that England are a complete team and deserve to be champions. The 38-year-old also observed how well England performed in clutch games against India and Sri Lanka. He wrote:

"You look at India, who have the biggest T20 league but their players do not have the experience of the guys who are playing all over the world. You look at guys like Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, guys who play in the Big Bash. It is no coincidence that they excelled in Australia.

"England were the most complete team at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and they are fitting champions. They showed they were the best all-round team in all their pressure matches. Against India in the semi-final, we saw it, against Sri Lanka when they had to win to qualify and then in the final, they were dominant."

England suffered their only loss of the tournament against Ireland, losing by five runs in a rain-affected encounter. Following this result, they won four consecutive matches, beating Pakistan in the final to clinch the title.

"England have always been able to adapt to what the situation required" - Darren Sammy

Sammy also heaped praise on England's adaptability to different conditions and found match-winners in different situations. He explained:

"England have always been able to adapt to what the situation required. Whether it was against Afghanistan in Perth, they did what they needed to get the win. Against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, they upped the tempo when necessary. Then, in the final, they only needed a victory and to chase 137, and they did it.

"That is maturity in a batting line-up, understanding what you need to do and playing accordingly. They were the most adaptable team with bat and ball and they are worthy winners."

England will next lock horns against Australia in a three-game ODI series, which starts on November 17.

