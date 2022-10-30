T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny Dinesh Karthik memes after his failure against South Africa

Team India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik's dismal batting form continued in the current T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30).

After failing against Pakistan last week, Karthik once again crumbled under pressure. He departed for just 6 runs (off 15 balls) against South Africa at the Perth Cricket Stadium when his team needed him the most.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest. They got off to a poor start as Lungi Ngidi (4/26) breathed fire and destroyed their top order. India were reduced to 49/5 in 8.3 overs, with all the top-order batters back in the pavilion.

At this juncture, Dinesh Karthik entered the crease and stitched a useful 51-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav. However, he did not play fluently during the partnership, as most of the runs came from Suryakumar's bat.

Karthik departed in the 16th over when he tried to hit his way out of the slump, leaving Suryakumar Yadav alone with the finishing task. India eventually reached 133/9 in 20 overs.

Fans slam Dinesh Karthik for poor performances in T20 World Cup 2022

Fans were disappointed with Dinesh Karthik's inability to provide the goods for his side in the death overs, as they desperately needed them on Sunday. They pointed out Karthik's struggles in recent times against top teams in this regard and trolled him by sharing memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Gagan🇮🇳 @1no_aalsi_ How Dinesh Karthik got selected for the wc team How Dinesh Karthik got selected for the wc team https://t.co/r5PORDLGq7

N. @Relax_Boiss They compared Dinesh karthik with MS Dhoni They compared Dinesh karthik with MS Dhoni https://t.co/HUCwbdU8F8

Shlok @aegonaryaa Dinesh Karthik in Big matches



11 (9) Vs pak 2007 T20-Wc

11* (15) Vs 2013 CT

6 (11) CT Final 2013

26 (46) Vs Pak Asia cup 2014

29* (8) Nidahas Final

36 (67) Asia cup final 2018

6 (25) Wc 2019 SF

1* (1) Vs Pak Asia Cup

1 (2) vs pak

6 (1) vs SA



Only 1 good inning in 15 years. Dinesh Karthik in Big matches11 (9) Vs pak 2007 T20-Wc11* (15) Vs 2013 CT6 (11) CT Final 201326 (46) Vs Pak Asia cup 201429* (8) Nidahas Final 36 (67) Asia cup final 20186 (25) Wc 2019 SF1* (1) Vs Pak Asia Cup1 (2) vs pak 6 (1) vs SAOnly 1 good inning in 15 years. https://t.co/5bd7YoV04a

"My height helped a bit I think"- Lungi Ngidi after his 4-wicket haul against India in Perth

South African bowler Lungi Ngidi reflected on a hostile four-wicket spell against India and opened up that his height assisted him in the cause. The lanky pacer revealed that they utilized the bounce on offer well and cramped the batters while bowling at a decent pace.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Ngidi said:

"Coming up against a team like this, you want to dismiss them for a low total. The early wickets helped us restrict them. My height helped a bit I think. A few got up off a length.

Ngidi added:

"There is a bit of bounce out there. Played here before so knew the sort of lengths that I need to hit. (Team plan) We knew they probably wanted to use our pace so we wanted to cramp them for space and bowl hard lengths. We are very happy about bowling them out for that total."

After 10 overs, South Africa reached 40/3 with David Miller and Aiden Markram at the crease.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Should Pant replace Karthik in the playing XI? Yes No 0 votes