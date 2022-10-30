T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny KL Rahul memes after his failure against South Africa

Team India opener KL Rahul's abysmal form continued in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 30). He failed yet again in the Super 12 match against South Africa at the Perth Cricket Ground.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest. South Africa got off to a good start as left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell started off the proceedings with a maiden against KL Rahul.

Rohit Sharma (15 off 14 balls) then hit a six against Kagiso Rabada in the second over to help his side get off the mark. With KL Rahul struggling at the other end, Sharma was under pressure to score at a brisk pace, which meant he kept taking risks.

He perished by doing the same in the fifth over. KL Rahul (9 off 14 balls) departed in the same over, rounding off a disastrous start for Team India.

Fans were extremely frustrated to witness yet another poor batting performance from KL Rahul in the ongoing tournament. They slammed him brutally for the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"We are not really thinking that"- India batting coach Vikram Rathour on dropping KL Rahul from the playing XI

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour recently opened up that the management will back Rahul. He claimed that they are not contemplating replacing him in the playing XI.

The Indian vice-captain has been struggling for form in the current T20 World Cup. Rahul has failed miserably in all three games so far.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of India's match against South Africa, Rathour extended support to the under-fire opening batter. He said:

"No, we are not really thinking that. Two games, I don’t that that is a good enough sample size anyway. He’s been batting really well and he batted really well in the practice games also. So we are not looking at any such thing at the moment."

He added:

“Only eleven players can play in the team, unfortunately. I understand that Rishabh is an extremely good player, and we have seen what he can do in a match against any opposition. The talk with him has been to be ready and that an opportunity can come anytime."

After the clash against South Africa, India will take on Bangladesh on November 2 at the Adelaide Oval.

