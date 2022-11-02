T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after India made an impressive comeback to edge out Bangladesh in a thriller 

Rohit Sharma-led Indian side escaped with a narrow five-run victory against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2). They made a stunning comeback after withstanding Litton Das's Blitzkrieg in the chase.

Courtesy of the win, they jumped to pole position in the Group 2 points table. They are now on the verge of booking their semi-final spot in the T20 World Cup 2022.

After being put into bat first, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's half-centuries powered India to 184/6. Rahul overcame his lean patch and silenced his detractors with a sublime knock studded with elegant strokes on both sides of the wicket.

Kohli continued his excellent form and notched up his third fifty of the tournament without breaking much sweat. During the innings, the former Indian captain also overtook Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-getter in the history of ICC T20 World Cup events.

India go on top of the Group 2 table with three wins

Bangladesh were cruising ahead in the chase due to Litton Das' blistering knock before rain halted proceedings after seven overs. The revised target was 151 from 16 overs, according to the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method.

The break had a detrimental impact on Bangladesh's momentum. Indian bowlers put up a much-improved showing after the resumption and triggered a middle-order collapse of their opponents. Bangladesh's lower-order batters put up a fight in the end, but Indian bowlers eventually prevailed to see their side home in a tense finish.

Fans were happy to witness India's character in the game against Bangladesh. They recovered from a precarious situation and went on to win the contest by handling the pressure well. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the team's performance by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best reactions:

vipin @djfrankkie team india after rain break team india after rain break https://t.co/TF3R9baPbm

H⁷ @painpromax Team India to Bangladesh after the rain break Team India to Bangladesh after the rain break https://t.co/8sC4rp3uCx

Cricket Wala Ladka @cricketwalaldka #IndvsBan



Team india after winning it from the position of being 17 runs behind when the game stopped due to rain: Team india after winning it from the position of being 17 runs behind when the game stopped due to rain: #IndvsBan Team india after winning it from the position of being 17 runs behind when the game stopped due to rain: https://t.co/lm2nZv1RI1

B🅰️rle-G @Hero_Zumour Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty after match Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty after match https://t.co/3CnHAUriMI

MemeRaazi @meme_raazi

Kuch samajh aaya Athiya Shetty in the stadium todayKuch samajh aaya Athiya Shetty in the stadium todayKuch samajh aaya😂 https://t.co/wUJ1yzxtQ3

"I thought we held our nerves pretty well after the resumption"- Team India captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma hailed his teammates for maintaining composure in crunch situations during the chase.

He also revealed that the team management handpicked Arshdeep Singh and entrusted him to be their main guy in death overs. Rohit Sharma said:

"It was important for the group to stay calm and execute the plans. I thought we held our nerves pretty well after the resumption. It was a good win in the end. (Arshdeep Singh) When he came into the scene, we asked him to do that job for us. "

Sharma added:

"With Bumrah not there, someone had to step up to take that role. For someone to come in and do that is not easy. (Final over) There was a choice between Shami and him but I had to back someone who is doing the job for us regularly."

The Men in Blue will next face Zimbabwe on November 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

