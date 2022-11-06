T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after India reach 186/5 against Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match

Team India posted a decent total of 186/5 against Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 game on Sunday, November 6, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Brisbane.

After electing to bat first, KL Rahul made a watchful start as he played out a maiden in the first over. Rohit Sharma (15) then hit a couple of the boundaries to get things going. However, he fell into the short ball trap of Blessing Muzarabani in the 4th over without converting his start.

KL Rahul switched gears after Sharma's departure and played aggressively. Virat Kohli (26) gave him able company as the duo stitched a 50-run partnership for the second wicket.

Sean Williams dismissed Kohli in the 12th over to give his side a much-needed breakthrough. Rahul also returned to the pavilion after reaching his second consecutive half-century in the tournament.

Rishabh Pant (3), playing his first match of this World Cup, failed to make the most of the opportunity. Ryan Burl took a sensational catch near the boundary to dismiss Pant.

Suryakumar Yadav (61* off 25 balls) played a bludgeoning knock at this juncture and powered India to a daunting total of 186/5 in 20 overs. Sean Williams (2/9) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Indian vice-captain KL Rahul reflected on his side's batting performance and said:

"I was confident coming into the tournament, had a few good knocks. (I) Played well in the warm-up games too. I did not doubt myself. Had a couple of low scores early on. It's T20 cricket. Batting at the top of the order, you have to take a few chances. The wickets have been fresh and a bit helpful for the bowler."

"Get a good start, make it count and get good scores. The ball is skidding on, there's a bit of pace in the wicket. 186 is a good total. Important for us to start well, pick a couple of wickets early and put them under pressure."

Fans react after India set a target of 187 against Zimbabwe

The action that unfolded in the first innings of the final Super 12 game between Team India and Zimbabwe entertained the fans. They reacted with hilarious memes on social media platforms about the same.

Here are some of the best ones:

Sanju Samson twitter army coming to twitter after Rishabh Pant again failed:



Sanju Samson twitter army coming to twitter after Rishabh Pant again failed:

Rishabh Pant : Bhai, agar Chinnaswamy stadium ho te tho six tha.

- In 2011 world cup Rohit Sharma didn't play for India

- In 2022 world cup also Rohit Sharma isn't playing for India

Hence I see the Oreo effect



Hence I see the Oreo effect - In 2011 world cup Rohit Sharma didn't play for India- In 2022 world cup also Rohit Sharma isn't playing for IndiaHence I see the Oreo effect https://t.co/iaoIx0hAOc

Abhi @Yarig_helona

Suryakumar Yadav batting in Every match now a days

Ladies and Gentlemen NBDC Pro Rohit Sharma for you, today again 15 runs off 13 balls with blistering strike rate of 115..what a tournament he's having

Can India go on to win the game and top the Group 2 points table? Sound off in the comments section.

