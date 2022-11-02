Create

T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan fans blame umpires and Virat Kohli for Bangladesh's close defeat against India

By Balakrishna
Modified Nov 02, 2022 08:13 PM IST
Pakistan fans react after India beat Bangladesh on Wednesday
Team India beat Bangladesh by five runs in the T20 World Cup Super 12 contest in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. Virat Kohli starred with the bat for the Men in Blue with a magnificent half-century in the first innings, which bagged him another Player of the Match award in the tournament.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first. The Men in Blue managed to set a target of 185 ahead of Bangladesh in the crucial game. Apart from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul also chipped in with an aggressive 50 and announced his comeback into form after a couple of failures.

Litton Das (60 off 27 balls) put his side well on course in the chase with a blistering knock in the powerplay. The rain made an unwelcome appearance after seven overs, forcing officials to halt the proceedings. Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead of their opponents at that stage.

After the resumption, the Tigers needed to chase 151 in 16 overs according to the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method. They lost wickets in a heap after that and eventually fell six runs short of the revised target.

Pakistan fans react after India beat Bangladesh in Adelaide

Soon after the conclusion of the match, Pakistan cricket fans took to social media to vent their frustration against the umpires and Virat Kohli. They accused the umpires of being biased towards India and trolled the former Indian skipper for allegedly bullying them into awarding wides and no balls.

The umpires also faced the wrath of the fans for restarting the game on a wet outfield, which according to some, inconvenienced the Bangladesh batters. Here are some of the memes on the matter:

ICC New cricket rule :- If #Kohli demands for a no ball or a wide, The Umpires must give him that no ball or wide 😂😂 #INDvsBAN #ViratKohli https://t.co/uWMFqMGP3I
New ICC Rule "if Kohli demands a No-ball or Wide , Umpire must give No-ball or Wide🥱🥱#INDvsBAN https://t.co/VAs78a0m3W
Everytime Virat Kohli looks at umpire :#INDvsBAN https://t.co/ifkfHRenvL
If cheating was a sport le 🇮🇳 #cheating umpires #BCCI #Cheaters https://t.co/g4BJfedvix
Every Time ICC Do Favor For INDIA Team. When will This StopIn Today's Match After Rain Ground Was Slippery due to which Das get Injured during Rinnig and get Run Out.Also Umpires Favor Virat Kohli at Every No Ball or White. That Should be Stopped.#INDvsBAN https://t.co/L3F6j0K16D
Hello BCCI, World Cup hi kharid lo.🥱Arshdeep Singh Dinesh Karthik No Ball T20 world cups #INDvsBAN rain rain #TeamIndia https://t.co/ZLXdobELPN
Fixed !!!! Cheaters #Cheating #BCCI #PAKvBAN #INDvsBAN #T20WorldCup2022 #Umpires https://t.co/0Avjdx0HBz
All times Great Umpires of the t20 worldcup #ViratKohli𓃵 #cheating #BCCI https://t.co/qEoUdmrWLr
ICC announce India Jersey for Umpires in upcoming Indian Team matches 😉CheatingSemis#T20WORLDCUPBCCI#Rain https://t.co/beChO89KaU

Do you think Virat Kohli is at fault in such scenarios? Sound off in the comments section

