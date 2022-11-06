T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan reaches semi-finals with a win against Bangladesh in a virtual Quarter Final

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6) and reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. They currently sit at the top of the group 2 points table, with one match left in the group.

In this virtual quarter-final, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first. Nazmul Hossain Shanto (54) anchored the innings well and helped his side reach 127/8.

Shaheen Afridi (4/22) and Shadab Khan (2/30) starred for Men in Green in the bowling department. The third umpire's verdict on giving Shakib out created controversy in the first innings, as the majority of viewers felt it was not out.

The opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan (32) and Babar Azam (25 off 33 balls) got their side off to a sedate start in a tricky chase. Babar struggled miserably for timing throughout and departed in the 10th over with 57 runs on the scoreboard.

Rizwan also followed him to the pavilion soon after, leaving Pakistan in a spot of bother. Mohammad Haris (31 off 18 balls) played a blazing cameo at this juncture and powered his side to a comfortable victory in the end. Shan Masood (24*) also played a useful knock to see his team home.

At the post-match presentation, Babar Azam reflected on his team's performance and said:

"To be honest, it was a team game. Cricket is a funny game. We believed we could do it. We've played with that belief in all matches and will do the same in the next match. "

He further added:

"It wasn't the easiest wickets to bat on. Rizwan and I wanted to take our time and get the team over the line. That didn't happen but pleased with the way (Mohammad) Haris played. Looking forward to the semi-finals. The entire team is very excited to play in the next round."

Fans react after Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh in Adelaide

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed an entertaining contest between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes