T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's thumping victory over New Zealand to reach final 

Pakistan beat New Zealand comfortably in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first in the high-pressure game. Daryl Mitchell (53* off 35 balls) hit a fine half-century to guide his side to a respectable total of 152/4. Williamson (46) played a supporting role for him.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi (2/24) starred with the ball in the first innings.

In response, Mohammad Rizwan (57) began the chase with a boundary on the first ball. He continued with the same momentum in the powerplay and scored briskly.

Babar Azam (53) got an early reprieve as Devon Conway dropped his catch. The Pakistan captain also found some rhythm after the incident. He hit a couple of boundaries to get his side off to a blazing start by complementing his partner.

The duo put on a match-defining 105-run partnership to put their side firmly in control of the chase. Trent Boult dismissed both set batters later on, but New Zealand were too far behind by then. Mohammad Haris (30) once again played a dynamic cameo to help his side cruise towards victory.

Mohammad Rizwan reflected on his team's performance in the match at the post-match presentation and said:

"I and Babar were struggling at the start. But we continued to work hard and we believed in ourselves. Every player has gone through this stage. When we crossed the boundary line, I and Babar decided."

He added:

"150 is a good target on this pitch and when we finished the powerplay, one of us wanted to bat deep. (on what it means to be in the final) Our start was not good. But the guys are working hard and the Almighty wants us to do hard work and we believe in the Almighty."

Fans react after Pakistan's victory over New Zealand in Sydney

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed an entertaining contest between Pakistan and New Zealand in Sydney. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Malik Shoujaat 🇵🇰 @Malok_Shoujaat 🫶 . Hard-Lick for Williamson and team Kiwis !



#PakvsNz | #SemiFinals| #T20WorldCup Congratulations to Team Pakistan and PCT fans ! Well Played Babar, Rizwan & Harris. Hard-Lick for Williamson and team Kiwis ! Congratulations to Team Pakistan and PCT fans ! Well Played Babar, Rizwan & Harris ❤️🫶🇵🇰. Hard-Lick for Williamson and team Kiwis ! #PakvsNz | #SemiFinals| #T20WorldCup https://t.co/NX4pwZ1vDG

krish @Suha84352602 #PakvsNz

Ye BC khali India ke khilaf acha khelenge.. Sale fielding to kar lete kam se kam.....Congts Pak Ye BC khali India ke khilaf acha khelenge.. Sale fielding to kar lete kam se kam.....Congts Pak #PakvsNzYe BC khali India ke khilaf acha khelenge.. Sale fielding to kar lete kam se kam.....Congts Pak https://t.co/8AlomSWUfF

Babar Azam's side will play against the winner of the India vs. England contest in the final on Sunday (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

