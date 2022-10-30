Create

T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India loses against South Africa due to poor fielding effort 

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 30, 2022 09:48 PM IST
Fans react after India's loss against South Africa

South Africa beat Team India by five wickets in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 30, at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Lungi Ngidi deservingly won the Player of the Match award for his four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Team India batted first in the contest after winning the toss. The South African bowlers proved Rohit Sharma's decision wrong by triggering a top-order collapse.

Ngidi wreaked havoc as he dismissed the famed Indian trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli in 6.5 overs. He broke the backbone of the Indian batting line-up.

Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda also returned to the pavilion soon after, leaving their side in a heap of trouble at 49/5. Suryakumar Yadav (68) played a blistering knock at this juncture and waged a lone battle to rescue India from a precarious situation. On the back of Suryakumar's magnificent half-century, Team India reached 133/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh gave India a great start in the second innings by scalping two wickets in the second over. Mohammed Shami then dismissed Temba Bavuma to reduce South Africa to 24/3 in 5.4 overs.

Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller (59) played sensibly and put on a match-winning 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Indian fielders missed a couple of run-out chances and a simple catch to give multiple reprieves to the duo during their partnership. David Miller (59) took his side in the final over with a couple of boundaries against Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"We were a little low on the field as well and gave too many chances. We just weren't good enough. We've played in such conditions before but that's not an excuse at all. We just weren't good. We want to be consistent in that department. Unfortunately we couldnt hold onto our chances and a few run outs missed including myself."

Fans react after Team India's defeat against South Africa in Perth

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a low-scoring thriller between India and South Africa in Perth. They expressed their reactions through engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Everyone at that moment
Bro moment ❤️#INDvsSA
ICT fielding
Kohli fielding today#fixed #INDvSA #kohli
Pakistanis watching India's fielding #INDvsSA
Overacting kuch zyda he ho rahi hai aaj catching mai fielding 😅#INDIAvsSA #INDvsSA #RishabhPant #RohitSharma #ViratKohli
Md Kaif (India's best fielder) watching India's fielding today:
#T20WorldCup #INDvSA#IndvsSA Indian fielding today:

Team India will next face Bangladesh on November 2 in Adelaide.

