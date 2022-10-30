T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as Team India square off against South Africa in Perth

Team India will face South Africa in their third Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30, at the Perth Stadium. Men in Blue currently sit comfortably at the top of Group 2 points table after securing four points from two games.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first yet again. They strengthened their batting department by adding Deepak Hooda as a middle-over enforcer. He replaces bowling all-rounder Axar Patel in the XI.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

With the result of the match having a direct effect on Pakistan's semi-final chances, fans used the scenario to create some hilarious memes. They also used the age-old Indo-Pak rivalry to their advantage and produced some funny content.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"There could be some trouble if Kohli gets out early"- Aakash Chopra ahead of Team India's clash against South Africa on Sunday

Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that the Men in Blue's batting unit might face trouble if Virat Kohli gets out early against South Africa.

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in T20 World Cup 2022 so far. His 82* and 62* against Pakistan and the Netherlands respectively played starring roles in Team India's victories.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra analyzed Team India's batting unit ahead of the South Africa match and said:

"Virat Kohli is still unbeaten in the tournament, but a failure is due. There could be some trouble if Kohli gets out early. Rohit Sharma has looked scratchy and KL Rahul hasn't scored runs till now."

He added:

"For Suryakumar Yadav, it won't be easy for him to play against rapid pace on that surface. Also, the kind of shots that he plays, the ground is too big for that."

Will Virat Kohli continue his good form on Sunday? Sound off in the comments section.

