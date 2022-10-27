T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as Team India squares off against Netherlands in Sydney

Team India will face the Netherlands in their second Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, October 27, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indian contingent's confidence will be high going into this game after their magnificent victory over Pakistan on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. He explained that the possibility of the pitch getting slower influenced his decision.

Men in Blue did not make any changes to their playing XI from the previous game. It is a great opportunity for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to get into rhythm while batting first without much pressure.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Netherlands XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Fans shared hilarious memes in anticipation of the contest between the two sides. They primarily targeted Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma by predicting the duo would unleash themselves on the Netherlands team after failing against Pakistan.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Seeing how this T20 World Cup has gone so far, Thoda dhak dhak horela hai"- Aakash Chopra previews Team India versus Netherlands match

Former Team India opener Aakash Chopra expressed confidence in India's chances in the match against the Netherlands. However, he added that the recent upsets in the tournament have made him a bit apprehensive.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator previewed India's second Super 12 contest against the Netherlands and said:

"Generally, whenever there's a match between India and the Netherlands, you'd say that it's going to be a one-sided contest with India winning it quite easily."

Chopra added:

"But seeing how this T20 World Cup has gone so far, thoda dhak dhak horela hai (I'm a bit tensed). I am still very confident, though. On paper, there is a vast difference between the two sides. But cricket is not played on paper"

It is the first meeting between Team India and Netherlands in the T20I format.

