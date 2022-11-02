T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guide India to 184/6 against Bangladesh 

Team India managed to post a formidable total of 184/6 in their fourth Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring individual half-centuries.

The Men in Blue got off to a poor start after Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and asked them to bat first. In a crucial game, Rohit Sharma (2) failed to deliver for his side as he departed in the fourth over with just 11 on the scoreboard.

Rahul (50) steadied India's innings with a 67-run partnership alongside Kohli for the second wicket. After a couple of failures, Rahul regained his touch in the game as he hit an aggressive half-century filled with flamboyant strokes.

After his dismissal, Kohli (64*) stayed at the crease till the end and helped India reach 184/6. Suryakumar Yadav (30) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13*) played useful cameos. Shakib Al Hasan (2/33) and Hasan Mahmud (3/47) were the picks of the Bangladesh bowlers.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, KL Rahul, who returned to form after recent failures, reflected on the innings and said:

"It has been a bit of a mixed time. I came to Australia with a few good knocks back home. Batted well in the warm-up games. I was still confident. I have been batting well. As a batter, you know when you are batting well. I was seeing the ball well and I was not worried about missing out in the first few games.

"I was excited about it and happy that I got a good innings under my belt. (On if the score is enough) I think so. We have to bowl well with the new ball and put pressure on them, that will be good for us. Stick to our plans and restrict them."

Fans react after India set a target of 185 against Bangladesh

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the Super 12 clash between India and Bangladesh. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were at 66/0 in seven overs, with Litton Das smashing a 21-ball 50 before the rain gods stopped the proceedings.

