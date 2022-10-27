T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav lift India to 179/2 against the Netherlands

Team India posted a healthy total of 179/2 in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday (October 27).

After electing to bat first, India had to cope with an early blow as Paul van Meekeren dismissed KL Rahul (9) cheaply in the third over. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then consolidated the innings with their steady 73-run partnership for the second wicket.

After smashing a 35-ball fifty, Sharma perished in the 12th over while trying to up the ante. Suryakumar Yadav made his way to the crease at this juncture and provided a much-needed boost to Team India's scoring rate.

In his trademark fashion, the Mumbai batter started attacking from the onset and raced away to a 25-ball half-century at the end of the innings. Virat Kohli also gradually switched gears in the second half and compiled a fluent fifty, his second in as many games.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the innings and said:

"I have enjoyed batting here and enjoyed that partnership. When I went inside, Virat bhai just said keep batting the way you have been batting, so I just expressed myself. It was good to see everyone come here and support us, my wife is also around so that’s a great support as well."

He added:

"The wicket is a bit two-paced, but it is a good score to defend. He (Virat Kohli) has been batting amazingly, he has just stuck to his routines and processes. I’m really enjoying batting with him."

Fans hail Virat Kohli and Surykumar Yadav for helping India reach 179/2 against the Netherlands

Fans enjoyed the action-packed partnership between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the first innings of the contest against the Netherlands. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best reaction:

Akshat @AkshatOM10



Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav being childish 🏻 When you and your friend both pass the exam with good marksVirat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav being childish When you and your friend both pass the exam with good marks 😜Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav being childish 😂👌🏻 https://t.co/3qqseOTQgw

After eight overs, the Netherlands are 41/2 in the run chase of 180.

Will India be able to defend this total easily? Sound off in the comments section.

