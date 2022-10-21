T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes as West Indies bow out after deflating against Ireland

Ireland have managed to knock out two-time World Champions West Indies from the 2022 T20 World Cup in the group stage with a commanding nine-wicket victory on Friday, October 21, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Courtesy of this triumph, the Irish side have also advanced to the next stage (Super 12) of the World Cup.

Openers Andrew Balbirnie (37) and Paul Stirling laid a solid platform for Ireland in the chase of 147 with their brisk 73-run partnership in 7.3 overs, putting their side in the driver's seat.

Gareth Delany (3/16) deservingly won the Player of the Match award for his stellar spell in the first innings.

Ireland's clinical performance against West Indies garnered huge applause from cricket fans all over the globe. Fans were also shocked to witness the exit of the West Indies team before the Super 12. They trolled Caribbean players for poor performances in the tournament.

Fans expressed all these views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

Vicky Shinde @iamshinde83 @mufaddal_vohra If they had arranged a Private Jet for Shimron Hetymer things could have been different for West Indies. @mufaddal_vohra If they had arranged a Private Jet for Shimron Hetymer things could have been different for West Indies. https://t.co/r1Viy7HwaM

👌⭐👑 @superking1815 #WIvsIRE #T20WorldCup

West Indies got punished for punishing Shimron Hetmyer. West Indies got punished for punishing Shimron Hetmyer. #WIvsIRE #T20WorldCupWest Indies got punished for punishing Shimron Hetmyer. 💀 https://t.co/ZaciRSdxdP

R I S H I @Rishiicasm Former Champion West Indies can't even qualify to Super 12. Former Champion West Indies can't even qualify to Super 12.💔 https://t.co/VNQcGJAjk3

Brandon King's valiant 62 helped West Indies to 146/5 in a below-par batting effort

After choosing to bat first, West Indies' innings got off to a sedated start as they lost both openers inside five overs with 27 runs on the scoreboard. Brandon King (62* off 48 balls) then tried to take his side forward in the company of Evin Lewis (13 off 18 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (13 off 11 balls).

Both southpaws struggled for timing during their stay at the crease, which further dented West Indies' surge in the middle-overs. King batted fluently at the other end to score his maiden World Cup half-century.

He failed to shift gears and accelerate in the finished overs, which left his side with just 146/5 on the board after 20 overs. Odean Smith (19*) played a useful cameo in the death overs.

In response, Ireland's top-order batters put on a magnificent show to chase the target in just 17.3 overs. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie (37) led the way in the powerplay with an aggressive knock along with Paul Stirling (66* off 37 balls).

After his departure in the 8th over, Stirling and Lorcan Tucker (45*) then made sure Ireland cruised towards victory with an unbeaten match-winning 77-run partnership.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes