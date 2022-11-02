T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny Rohit Sharma memes after his failure against Bangladesh

Team India opener Rohit Sharma failed with the bat against Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2). Apart from a half-century against the Netherlands, Sharma has performed poorly in the tournament so far.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the contest in overcast conditions. Taskin Ahmed began the proceedings well with a fine over, troubling the Indian openers with pace and movement. He was unlucky as Hasan Mahmud dropped Rohit Sharma's catch off his bowling.

The Indian captain failed to make the most of the reprieve as he departed in the very next over, bowled by Hasan Mahmud. Fans were disappointed to witness a poor batting performance from Rohit Sharma in a must-win encounter. They slammed him for doing the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Team India opener KL Rahul roars back into form with an aggressive half-century after Rohit Sharma's early dismissal

Under-fire Indian opener KL Rahul (50 off 32 balls) regained his form with a sublime half-century on Wednesday. He began the innings watchfully as Taskin Ahmed bowled beautifully in overcast conditions. However, he unleashed himself after Rohit's dismissal and scored runs at a brisk pace.

Rahul stitched up a 67-run partnership with Virat Kohli to lay down a solid platform for his side. After his departure in the 10th over, Suryakumar Yadav (30 off 16 balls) came in and played a blazing cameo to boost the run rate. However, Shakib Al Hasan (2/33) cut short his stay at the crease by cleaning him up in the 14th over.

After 15.1 overs, India reached 130/4 with Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik at the crease.

