T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Kane Williamson memes after his sedate knock in the semi-final against Pakistan 

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson faced the wrath of the fans after his sluggish knock in Wednesday's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against Pakistan. He scored 46 runs from 42 balls in the first innings of the contest and failed to provide much-needed impetus for his side in the death overs.

After choosing to bat first on a dry surface, the Kiwis lost opener Finn Allen (4) in the very first over. Devon Conway and Kane Williamson then steadied the ship with a 34-run stand before Conway departed in the sixth over.

Glenn Phillips also departed soon after in the 8th over, leaving New Zealand in a spot of bother with just 49/3 on the scoreboard. Daryl Mitchell stitched a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket with the Kiwis' skipper to rebuild the innings.

He kept scoring at a brisk rate ever since his arrival at the crease and provided momentum to the innings. Williamson continued to anchor the innings but could not accelerate after getting set at the crease to push his side to an above-par total.

New Zealand eventually reached 152/4 in 20 overs after Pakistan's spirited bowling and fielding performance. Shaheen Afridi (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers in the 1st innings.

The New Zealand opener, Devon Conway, discussed their batting performance at the mid-innings break and said:

"It is not a bad total for us. The way the powerplay went, we thought we were going to be under par. Credit to Daryl for getting us to a competitive total. Not as much bounce as we expected.

He further added:

"They bowled pretty well in the powerplay. The slower balls are gripping a little but and we will try to use that to our advantage. We have a good bowling attack and we will try to put them under pressure."

Fans troll Kane Williamson for his slow 46-run knock against Pakistan

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the action during the first innings of the contest between Pakistan and New Zealand. They were not pleased with Kane Williamson's sedate knock in a crucial semi-final, which prompted them to troll him.

Here is a collection of the best memes on the matter:

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #NZvPAK Nothing is cooler and more attractive than a big comeback and today he is Kane Williamson....He just nailed it at big stage...what a comeback- 46 off 42 balls Nothing is cooler and more attractive than a big comeback and today he is Kane Williamson....He just nailed it at big stage...what a comeback- 46 off 42 balls🔥😍 #NZvPAK https://t.co/sW8j0XfTWw

Vishal. @SportyVishaI 🏻 What a fantastic knock Kane Williamson What a fantastic knock Kane Williamson 👏🏻 https://t.co/eOa6IBE61B

Saad @Fallen_x_King



Pak vs Nz Kane Williamson supremacyPak vs Nz Kane Williamson supremacy ♥️Pak vs Nz https://t.co/bTri00XjOK

Saad @Fallen_x_King Thank major Kane Williamson



Pak vs Nz

T20 World cup Thank major Kane WilliamsonPak vs NzT20 World cup https://t.co/SVHEQwtCJJ

Saad @Fallen_x_King Kane Williamson to New Zealand team be like:

Pak vs Nz Kane Williamson to New Zealand team be like:Pak vs Nz https://t.co/IRLguILfIL

After 10 overs, Pakistan were cruising towards victory with 87/0 on the scoreboard.

