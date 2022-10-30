T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Suryakumar Yadav memes after his sensational 68 helps India post 133/9 against South Africa

Courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's sensational knock, Team India managed to post a total of 133/9 in their third Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa on Sunday, October 30, in Perth.

The Men in Blue got off to a poor start after Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first. KL Rahul played a maiden in the first over against Wayne Parnell as he struggled for timing.

Rohit (15) then tried to induce some momentum in the innings by hitting a couple of boundaries. However, he perished in the fifth over, trying to be over-aggressive against Lungi Ngidi, while Rahul's misery continued at the other end.

Ngidi also dismissed Rahul in the same over to reduce India to 26/2. He then returned and delivered a body blow to the opponents by sending Virat Kohli (12) back to the pavilion in the seventh over. Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya also departed soon after without any contributions.

Suryakumar Yadav (68) then built a 52-run partnership with Dinesh Karthik (6 off 15 balls) for the sixth wicket to rescue India from an embarrassing situation. He single-handedly played a blinder and took India to 133/9 after a disastrous start.

It was an innings of the highest class as Suryakumar countered hostile playing conditions while facing a potent South African pace attack.

Ngidi starred with the ball for South Africa by scalping four wickets, while Parnell complemented his effort with a three-wicket haul. Speaking at the mid-innings break, Ngidi reflected on his spell and said:

"Coming up against a team like this, you want to dismiss them for a low total. The early wickets helped us restrict them. My height helped a bit I think. A few got up off a length.

"There is a bit of bounce out there. Played here before so knew the sort of lengths that I need to hit. (Team plan) We knew they probably wanted to use our pace so we wanted to cramp them for space and bowl hard lengths. We are very happy about bowling them out for that total."

Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav guides India to 133/9 against South Africa

Fans enjoyed intense action between bat and ball in the first innings of the Super 12 clash between India and South Africa. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Fans were extremely pleased with Suryakumar Yadav for playing after witnessing his astonishing half-century under pressure situation. Here is a collection of the best ones:

At the time of writing, South Africa were 9/2 after three overs, with Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw back in the hut.

