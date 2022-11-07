T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli wins ICC Player of the Month award for October

The ICC has named Virat Kohli as the Player of the Month for October 2022. The star Indian batter was in sublime touch last month as he scored 205 runs in just three T20I innings.

Kohli was not in his best form during the first half of 2022. He took a break from international cricket after the England tour and returned to the squad for the Asia Cup 2022 competition. The right-handed batter roared back to form in the mega event with a century against Afghanistan.

He has not looked back ever since. In the month of October, Virat Kohli played four T20Is for India, aggregating 205 runs at an average of 205. The 34-year-old played one of the greatest knocks in T20 World Cup history against Pakistan in the Super 12 round. His 82-run knock helped India register a famous win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me," Kohli was quoted as saying by the T20 World Cup website after winning the award.

Can Virat Kohli win his first T20 World Cup trophy this month?

October 2022 was a memorable month for Virat Kohli and his fans, but November could be even more special if the star Indian batter guides the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup championship. India finished first in the Group 2 points table with four wins in five matches.

They will square off against former champions England in the second semifinal. The winner of that game will advance to the final and take on the team that wins the Pakistan vs New Zealand semifinal.

It remains to be seen if Kohli can win his maiden T20 World Cup title.

