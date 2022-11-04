T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] David Warner loses his stumps while attempting a right-handed shot against Naveen-ul-Haq

Australian batter David Warner lost his wicket in a unique way during his team's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan on Friday. It is rare to see a batter attempting a switch hit off a pace bowler in the powerplay overs, but Warner tried one, only to lose his stumps to a slower delivery from Naveen-ul-Haq.

Australia are playing their final match of the Super 12 round against Afghanistan in Adelaide right now. The home team is in a do-or-die situation. To make things worse for the team, regular captain Aaron Finch and finisher Tim David were unavailable for the game due to injuries.

Cameron Green opened the innings for the first time in the T20 World Cup 2022 with David Warner. The opening pair did not last long as Green handed a catch to Gulbadin Naib off Fazalhaq Farooqi's bowling in the third over itself.

Warner attacked the Afghanistan bowlers and raced to 25 runs off 17 balls. On the 18th ball of his knock, the southpaw switched to right-hand mode but failed to connect a shot off Naveen-ul-Haq's delivery.

You can watch the video of the dismissal here:

Warner smashed five fours in his brief knock. After his dismissal, Australia's scoreboard read 48/2 after 5.2 overs.

David Warner has had an uneventful T20 World Cup 2022 campaign

Warner was the best batter for Australia in the previous T20 World Cup tournament. However, he failed to get going in this edition of the mega event. Despite playing in home conditions, Warner returned with scores of five, 11 and three in the matches against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Ireland, respectively.

He had an opportunity to emerge as a hero for Australia by playing a big knock in this do-or-die match, but he managed only 25 runs. It will be interesting to see if Australia can make it to the semifinals.

