T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Fans welcome Virat Kohli & Co. with special song at Adelaide airport

Team India received an arousing welcome at the Adelaide airport ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final clash against England on Thursday, November 10.

The Men in Blue landed in Adelaide on Monday, November 7, after their final Super 12 game against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6. Fans gathered in numbers at the airport to welcome the cricketers.

In a video shared on social media, a special fan was heard singing a special song for Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, and KL Rahul among others with a saxophone in hand. He even wished skipper Rohit Sharma luck ahead of the big semi-final fixture.

India won four games and lost one in the Super 12 stage. Their only defeat came against South Africa, who crashed out of the showpiece event after losing to the Netherlands in their final group game.

Rohit and Co. will be keen to continue the momentum and lay their hands on the trophy after 15 years. The Men in Blue last won the T20 World Cup during its inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa. Moreover, they haven't won any ICC events since the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Ravi Shastri wants India to stick with X-factor Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup semi-final

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has backed Rishabh Pant to retain his place in the starting XI for the much-anticipated clash against England.

The former cricketer believes Pant's X-factor could come in handy for India in the must-win encounter. Speaking at the end of the Zimbabwe-India game, Shastri said:

"He has done well against England. He recently won a match on his own against England, a one-day game. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle, he can bring to the semi-final."

Pant, who made his first T20 World Cup 2022 appearance in the Zimbabwe game, failed to cash in on the opportunity, scoring only three runs off five balls. However, he will hope to punch above his weight if given another opportunity against England.

