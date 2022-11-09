T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Suryakumar Yadav posts fun Instagram story of Arshdeep Singh playing mini-golf

On the eve of India's T20 World Cup semi-final fixture against England, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was spotted having a relaxing time and trying his hand at another sport.

In an Instagram story posted by dynamic Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian quick could be seen playing mini-golf inside a room. Yadav shared the post with a few laughing emojis.

You can find a screenshot of the post here:

Singh focusing on mini-golf (Image courtesy: Suryakumar Yadav Instagram)

Arshdeep Singh is currently the highest wicket-taking bowler for India with 10 scalps. His fellow teammate Suryakumar Yadav is the second on the list of most runs scored by an Indian in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with 225 runs, after former India skipper Virat Kohli.

India seek to break jinx and secure T20 World Cup final berth

India qualified for the semis after topping their group in the Super 12s stage (Image: Getty)

India eclipsed minnows Zimbabwe in their final group stage match to confirm top spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with eight points. The 2007 T20 World Cup winners had qualified for the semis even before they took to the pitch in their last game, courtesy of South Africa's shock loss to the Netherlands.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have hardly put a foot wrong in the showpiece event thus far. Apart from a solitary loss against the Proteas, India have dominated with both the bat and the ball, winning four out of their five games.

Ever since their victory at the 2013 Champions Trophy, India have been left frustrated at ICC events despite often reaching the latter stages.

The Men in Blue reached the final and semis of two T20 World Cups - in 2014 and 2016, respectively - but only faced heartbreaks. This time around, India would be optimistic of breaking the semis hoodoo against a confident-looking England.

A point of concern, however, remains the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, who hasn't been able to get going in the tournament. However, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya have stepped up to the occasion to deliver the goods.

On the other hand, the Three Lions also boast some proven match-winners in the squad. Their bowling looks lethal, with Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, and Adil Rashid delivering the goods. While Curran has scalped 10 wickets in four games, Wood is setting the speedometer on fire, clocking 150kmph on a consistent basis.

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 7557 votes