T20 World Cup 2022: "We didn't come here to win the World Cup" - Shakib Al Hasan looks up to 'world-class' India

Captain Shakib Al Hasan stated that Bangladesh do not aspire to win the World Cup and they would look to pull off an upset in their remaining two games. With both teams tied on four points, they play India at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

India and Bangladesh have been engaged in many hostile encounters in the past. However brushing aside the pressure, Shakib reiterated that they do not harbour any ambition to become champions.

“India are the favourites. They have come here to win the World Cup. We are not favourites and we didn't come here to win the World Cup,” he told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Bangladesh have already had their best ever T20 World Cup, having beaten the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Their final group clash will be against Pakistan in Adelaide on Sunday. Admitting both teams are stronger on paper, Shakib Al Hasan pointed to the several upsets that this showpiece has seen.

“The next target is to perform really well in the remaining two matches. If we manage to win any of these games, it’ll be counted as an upset. And if we manage to do that, we will be pleased. And even if we don’t, there won’t be any regret. Both teams are better than us on paper. But if we play well and if it’s our day, then why not? In this World Cup, we have seen Ireland beat England and Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan,” Shakib explained.

India are placed second in Group 2, with a better run-rate of +0.844 as compared to Bangladesh’s -1.533. If no further upsets take place, India and South Africa are touted go through to the semi-finals.

"They have managed to keep all their oppositions down to 160" - Shakib Al Hasan

India lost to South Africa by 5 wickets in Perth

Although Bangladesh have logged four points, both their wins were extremely close. After beating the Dutch by 9 runs, they got past Zimbabwe by 3 runs in a last-ball finish. They lost to South Africa by a huge margin of 101 runs.

Team India will pose a bigger threat. While heaping praise on the opposition bowling, Shakib Al Hasan underlined the need to reach a total of at least 160.

“India have a great bowling attack. If you see, they have managed to keep all their oppositions down to 160. That means, they are bowling really well. We have to obviously bat really well, if we have to make 160-170, which has been a par score at this World Cup. India have got some world-class players, so we have to play our best cricket,” Shakib asserted.

Even though Virat Kohli has been India’s highest run-getter, it is Suryakumar Yadav who has been making oppositions scratch their head. Asked if Bangladesh have devised any plan against India’s No.4, Shakib said that they are yet to figure out their team combination.

“He’s been playing really well for India – probably their No. 1 batter, if you talk about records in last one year. They have got a few world-class players, which we need to look out for. We haven’t done our team meeting yet – bowling or batting meeting – so we’ll talk about all those areas when we do our meetings. But yes, they have got a phenomenal batting order, which we have to overcome to be able to win or do something good,” he concluded.

Shakib Al Hasan mentioned more than once that they would look to play to the best of their abilities while enjoying the occasion. And if they do, don't be surprised if it does end up being their day.

