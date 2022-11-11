T20 World Cup 2022: "We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream" -  Virat Kohli pens an emotional note after India's elimination

Star batter Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note after India crashed out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

The Men in Blue suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Jos Buttler and Co. in the knockout game. Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) ran riot with the bat to chase down the 169-run target in just 16 overs.

Kohli, who scored a fine half-century in the fixture, looked devastated after the game. The former Indian captain shared an emotional post before leaving Australia on Friday, November 11.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote:

"We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on.

"Thank you to all our fans who turned up in huge numbers throughout to support us in the stadiums. Always feel proud to wear this jersey and represent our country 🇮🇳💙."

Kohli had a superb outing at the T20 World Cup in Australia, signing off as the tournament's highest run-scorer. He has amassed 296 runs, including four half-centuries, in six matches at an average of 98.66.

He recently leapfrogged former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in the history of the competition. The talismanic scorer has 1141 runs under his belt in 25 innings at an average of 81.50.

"Not the right time to talk about or think about this stuff now" - Rahul Dravid on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's T20I future

Following India's exit from the T20 World Cup, there has been speculation about Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future in India's T20I set-up. Head coach Rahul Dravid was also asked about the same at the post-match presentation ceremony. He replied:

"It's too early to talk about it, just after a semi-final game... These guys have been terrific performers for us. We've got a couple of years to reflect on it. These are some really quality players here.

"Not the right time to talk about or think about this stuff now. We'll have enough time, enough matches as we go on ahead and try to prepare for the next World Cup."

Kohli, who has been rested from the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand, will next be seen in action in the Bangladesh rubber, starting next month.

