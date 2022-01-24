"We will beat India again in Melbourne" - Shoaib Akhtar predicts result of Indo-Pak T20 World Cup 2022 clash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed his country will beat arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup 2022 group clash to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The International Cricket Council (ICC) last week announced the schedule for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13. India are scheduled to take on Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG.

Asked for his views on the marquee clash at the ICC event, Akhtar told ANI:

"We will beat India again in Melbourne. Pakistan is a better side than India in T20 cricket.”

According to the 46-year-old, who is currently part of Legends League Cricket, Indian media put too much pressure on their team to win against their arch-rivals. The Rawalpindi Express added:

"It's the Indian media that make unnecessary pressure on their team whenever we have the clash of both countries in cricket, it's normal for India to lose."

Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets during the T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai. This was their maiden triumph over India in World Cup clashes. India went on to lose to the Kiwis as well and were eventually knocked out of the competition ahead of the semis.

“If Virat, Rohit don’t perform, rest are not able to handle pressure” - Hafeez on India-Pakistan matches

Earlier, another former Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez, had claimed that, barring Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, other Indian players can't handle the pressure of Indo-Pak matches.

Speaking to Sports Tak, the 41-year-old, who was part of the T20 World Cup 2021 clash against India, opined:

“Personally, I feel Pakistan is growing and going high. In India, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two players who, when they score, ensure that India touch par runs. I am not saying that others are not good. But if Virat, Rohit don’t perform well or score big in India-Pakistan games, the rest are not able to handle the pressure.”

Team India’s schedule for T20 World Cup 2022

October 23: India vs Pakistan (MCG)

October 27: India vs Group A runner-up (SCG)

October 30: India vs South Africa (Perth)

November 2: India vs Bangladesh (Adelaide)

November 6: India vs Group B winner (MCG)

