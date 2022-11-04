T20 World Cup 2022: Why is Aaron Finch not playing today's AUS vs AFG match? 

Australian T20I skipper Aaron Finch will not feature in his side's final T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter against Afghanistan on Friday, November 4.

The senior opening batter sustained a hamstring injury during the Aussies' 42-run win over Ireland on Monday, October 31. While he was monitored by the team's medical staff during the three-day break between the fixtures, he has been deemed unfit to play in the upcoming do-or-die clash.

The skipper had mentioned in the pre-match press conference that he will only play if his hamstring recovers in time.

After struggling for form over the course of the last couple of months, Finch played a captain's knock against Ireland and was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning 63.

It is to be noted that, as of now, Finch has only been ruled out of the contest against Afghanistan. He is likely to be available should Australia qualify for the semi-finals, despite the odds being heavily stacked against them at the moment.

Who is leading Australia in the absence of Aaron Finch?

With Finch not featuring for his side at the Adelaide Oval, the captaincy responsibilities will be assumed by senior wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. The Tasmanian has led Australia before as well, during the away bilateral T20I series against Bangladesh in 2021.

With Finch not playing, Australia had to make a forced change with Cameroon Green replacing the skipper in the playing XI. While Green has been a revelation for the Aussies at the top of the order in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, David Warner will look to be among the runs following a sedate tournament with the bat so far.

The defending champions have made two additional changes as well, with Tim David and Mitchell Starc being replaced by Steve Smith and Kane Richardson, respectively.

The hosts will have to beat Afghanistan, preferably by a significant margin, to put pressure on England, who will take on Sri Lanka in the final contest of Group 1 on Saturday, November 5.

Australia have been put in to bat by Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi, who won the toss.

Have Australia got their playing XI right for the crucial encounter? Let us know what you think.

