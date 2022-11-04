T20 World Cup 2022: "Will regain his form after Virat Kohli tweets ‘this too shall pass' for him" - Aakash Chopra's hilarious take on Babar Azam's lean patch

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has jokingly said that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will regain his form at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 only when Virat Kohli returns the favour by posting a tweet for him.

Chopra shared a reel video on his Instagram account on Friday, November 4, highlighting how out-of-form skippers like Jos Buttler, Aaron Finch, and Temba Bavuma now have some runs under their belt. He did, however, point out that Babar has yet to produce an impactful batting performance.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also shared a kab khoon khaulega re tera? meme, describing the mood of Pakistani fans following the star batter's string of poor performances.

Reacting to Babar Azam's form, he said:

"Yes, this T20 World Cup hasn’t been good for captains. But now Aaron Finch has scored runs, and Jos Butler has also fired. Even Temba Bavuma has now scored some runs. The Pakistanis would be saying to Babar, ‘Faizal, kab khoon khaulega re tera?’."

"Babar has said that he will return to form soon. But, it feels like ‘tareekh pe tareekh’. I’ve come to know from some sources that Babar will regain his form after Virat Kohli tweets ‘this too shall pass' for him."

Notably, Babar came out in support of Kohli during the latter's lean patch, dedicating a similar tweet to him earlier this year in July.

While Kohli has lit up the T20 World Cup with sensational knocks, it's been a contrasting affair for Babar. The Men in Green would want their leader to step up in their final fixture of the showpiece event as they look to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

Babar Azam has struggled for form at the T20 World Cup 2022

While Babar Azam has been a top contributor with the bat for Pakistan across formats in recent years, he has looked like a pale shadow of himself at this year's ICC event.

The right-handed batter was dismissed for a golden duck during the team's opening encounter against arch-rivals India. He hasn't been able to bounce back since then, managing scores of 4, 4, and 6 in his team's ensuing fixtures.

The 28-year-old has been criticized by fans and experts alike for his flop show at the crucial tournament, with many urging him to give up his opening spot. Babar, who is yet to cross double digits in the competition, has a dismal average of 3.50 to his name along with a strike rate of 46.67.

0 off 1

4 off 9

4 off 5

6 off 15



14 runs 30 balls

Average of 3.50

Strike rate of 46.67

Babar Azam will next be seen in action during the team's must-win clash against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6. Apart from winning their last group-stage match, Pakistan would also want either South Africa or India to lose their respective games on Sunday to advance to the semi-finals.

